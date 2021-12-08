Passenger pleads guilty to manslaughter in hit-and-run death of Calgary officer

CALGARY — A man charged in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

A jury trial was to begin this week for Amir Abdulrahman on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Sgt. Andrew Harnett.

Police have said Harnett tried to stop an SUV on the evening of Dec. 31, when he noticed its licence plate didn't match its registration.

They said Harnett was hit and dragged before he fell and was struck by another car.

Police alleged Abdulrahman, who is now 19, was a passenger in the SUV.

The alleged driver, who was 17 at the time, is also charged with first-degree murder but cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

His trial is set to begin Jan. 31.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2021.

