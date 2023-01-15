At least 30 dead as Yeti Airlines plane carrying 72 crashes in Nepal

A Yeti Airlines passenger plane carrying 72 people crashed on Sunday morning in Nepal, killing at least 30, officials said.

Flight number NYT 691 had been travelling from Kathmandu, the capital, to Pokhara, a city in central Nepal, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal said.

PHOTO: Crowds gather at the crash site of an aircraft in Pokhara in western Nepal Jan. 15, 2023. (Sagar Raj Timilsina/Handout via Reuters)

Sixty-eight passengers and four crew members boarded the plane in Kathmandu, Nepal’s Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement.

At least 15 of the passengers were international travelers, officials said. Those included five people from India, four from Russia and two from South Korea. The other four were from Ireland, Australia, Argentina and France, officials said.

The aircraft departed Kathmandu on time at 10:32 a.m. local time, with an estimated time of arrival at 10:59 a.m., according to Flightradar24, a flight tracker. The average flight time for the trip was about 24 minutes.

The aircraft last made contact with Pokhara Tower at 10:50 a.m., as it flew over the Seti River gorge, which is east of the city, aviation officials said in a statement. A collection of police and rescue agencies were deployed to the crash scene, with first responders and helicopters performing a search and rescue operation.

PHOTO: Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal watches a live television broadcast after an aircraft crashed in Pokhara in western Nepal, Jan. 15, 2023. (Handout/via Reuters)

The aircraft was a 15-year-old ATR 72-500, a twin-engine turboprop airliner, Flightradar24 said.

"This aircraft was equipped with an old transponder with unreliable data," the flight tracker said. "We are downloading high resolution data and verifying the data quality."

The aircraft was registered as 9N-ANC with a serial number 754, Flightradar24 said. It has a maximum passenger capacity of 78 seats, according to the manufacturer.

PHOTO: Rescuers gather at the site of a plane crash in Pokhara, Nepal, on Jan. 15, 2023. (Krishna Mani Baral/AFP via Getty Images)

The European Commission includes all of Nepal's air carriers, including Yeti, on its "Air Safety List," banning them from operating within the European Union because of safety concerns.

ABC News' Ahmad Hemingway and Rashid Haddou contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

