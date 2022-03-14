Passenger Locator Forms And Covid Tests Scrapped For UK Arrivals

Passengers arrive at Heathrow Airport Terminal 5, London. Picture date: Tuesday February 15, 2022. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images) (Photo: Yui Mok - PA Images via Getty Images)

All remaining Covid travel measures, including the passenger locator form and tests for all arrivals in the UK, will be scrapped from 4am on Friday March 18, the government has announced.

Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, said the changes were “are possible due to our vaccine rollout and mean greater freedom in time for Easter”.

The forms required people to fill in travel details including their address in the UK and vaccination status.

