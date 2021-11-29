Passenger killed, driver airlifted with major injuries after Modesto head-on crash

A female driver suffered major injuries and her male passenger was killed in a collision Sunday afternoon east of Modesto, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred about 3:55 p.m. on Bentley Road at Kemper Road and involved a Toyota sedan and a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. The intersection is northwest of Milnes and Albers roads.

The preliminary investigation determined that the truck — carrying an adult male driver and at least a couple of young children — was northbound on Bentley and the Toyota was southbound.

To go onto Kemper, the driver of the Toyota turned left into the path of the truck, CHP Sgt. Roberto Iniguez said at the scene. The truck struck the passenger side of the sedan, where the male killed was riding in the front seat.

The badly hurt Toyota driver was taken by helicopter to Memorial Medical Center unless diverted elsewhere, Iniguez said.

The driver and passengers of the Silverado suffered minor injuries at most, the sergeant said. They did not need to be taken from the scene for treatment.

“What’s telling is there are no skids or anything coming up just south of the impact,” Iniguez said, “so the guy (driving the pickup) didn’t have time to react, it looks like, or didn’t notice her turning.”

No identifying information on any of those involved in the crash was available Sunday afternoon.