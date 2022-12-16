Passenger Information System Market All Set to Exceed US$42 Bn in Revenue in 2026, States Fairfield Market Research in a New Study

Fairfield Consultancy Services OPC Pvt Ltd

As per the Latest Report by Fairfield Market Research, the Global Passenger Information System Market is Expected to Exhibit a CAGR of 11.9% Between 2021 and 2026.

London, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Up from the valuation of around US$19.2 Bn recorded in 2018, global market for passenger information systems will most likely exceed the revenue of US$42 Bn toward the end of 2026. Fairfield Market Research in one of the newly released reports offers detailed growth analysis and forecast of the global passenger information system market over the course of 2021 – 2026.

While rampant urbanization rates worldwide, and advent of technology remain the primary driving forces for passenger information system market, deepening smartphone and other mobile device penetration that generates voluminous data further complement the expansion of passenger information system market. The report has projected 11.9% growth for the passenger information system market between 2021 and 2026. The market, according to report findings, awaits a continuous stream of high-value activities that hold attractive remuneration opportunities.

Key Research Insights

Growing availability of cost-efficient SaaS solutions will play a vital role in the build-up of passenger information system market

In 2020, on-board passenger information systems accounted for revenue of more than US$14 Bn

North America registered revenue of over US$8 Bn in 2020 and will register nearly 12% CAGR during 2021 – 2026





Insights into Segmental Analysis

Based on location, the market analysis shows dominance of on-board segment over the in-station counterpart. In the year 2020, the former accounted for over US$14 Bn, extending a sizeable contribution toward the total market valuation. The report further provides detailed assessment of the market by solution, which reveals dominant sales of information display systems.

Key Report Highlights

With ascending demand for real-time public transportation information and transit information tracking, the market will remain on an upswing, especially across the technologically more sophisticated markets in developed western world. The passenger information technology has been recently garnering attention of both governments, as well as tech enterprises alike

The overall rise in the number of passengers also generates demand for data-driven solutions along with the most sought-after features that add value to the entire travelers’ experience. Soaring demand for features like accurate display, timely announcements, and emergency communication provides the passenger information system market with the next leg of growth

Insights into Regional Analysis

Regional analysis of passenger information system market reveals that North America leads the pack with nearly 30% market share and estimates around 12% growth for the same through 2026 end. North America contributed more than US$8 Bn revenue to the market in 2020 and continues to be the prime market for passenger information system sales. While the market here has been benefiting from rapid developments in the region’s transportation infrastructure, the report also highlights the growing role of investments by global industry leaders in North America’s intelligent transportation system. Governments here are also playing a supportive role, which would keep the passenger information system market of North America on a continuous uptrend. The region will also reap the benefit of high concentration of key market participants. On the other hand, Europe also represents one of the key markets for passenger information systems, majorly on the back of the strong foothold of biggies like Alstom, Siemens AG, Advantech Co., and Thales Group.

Key Players in Global Passenger Information System Market

Some of the key companies that have been considered for detailed strategic profiling, and competitive analysis in the report include Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation, Teleste Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Thales Group, ALSTOM, Medha Servo Drives Private Limited, Siemens Mobility, Indra, Quester Tangent, ST Engineering, Televic Group NV, Lunetta, Advantech Co., Ltd., Tattile, Cubic Corporation, Kentkart, Masstrans, Icon Multimedia, and r2P GmbH.

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021 – 2026 Market Size in 2018 US$19.2 Bn Estimated Market Size in 2026 US$42 Bn CAGR 11.9% Key Players Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Medha Servo Drives Private Limited, Teleste Corporation, ALSTOM, Siemens Mobility, Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation, Quester Tangent, Indra, ST Engineering, Thales Group

Market Segmentation

Location Coverage

On-Board

In Station

Components Coverage

Hardware

Software

Services Training Support & Maintenance Consulting & Integration Services







By Mode of Transportation

Airways & Waterways

Railway Trains Trams

Roadway





End-Use Coverage

Information Display System

Announcement System

Infotainment System

Passenger Information Mobile Applications

Emergency Communication Systems





Leading Companies

Advantech

Alstom

Wabtec

Hitachi

Huawei

Thales

Teleste

Televic

Quester Tangent

Passio Technologies

Report Inclusions

Market Estimates and Forecast

Market Dynamics

Industry Trends

Competition Landscape

Location-wise Analysis

Component-wise Analysis

Mode of Transportation-wise Analysis

End Use-wise Analysis

Region-wise Analysis

Country-wise Analysis

Key Trends Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

