The gold seized from a passenger at Kannur airport (Photo/ANI)

Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 8 (ANI): The Air Intelligence Unit at Kannur Airport seized 1,456 grams of gold from a passenger who arrived from Dubai, on Saturday, according to the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi.

The passenger has been arrested.

The passenger concealed the gold as compound form and wrapped it around his ankles, Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi informed. (ANI)