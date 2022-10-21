Passenger gets probation after jumping on beverage cart on flight to Charlotte, feds say

Helena Wegner
·1 min read
Matt Rourke/AP

A passenger on an American Airlines flight to Charlotte is not going to prison after he was accused of jumping on a beverage cart, shoving a flight attendant and trying to take his clothes off, federal officials said.

Adam Alexander Williams, 33, of Auburn, Washington, was sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to pay $14,500 in restitution to American Airlines on Thursday, Oct. 20, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Montana said in a news release.

Williams pleaded guilty to a charge of interference with flight members and attendants in June, and he initially faced a maximum of 20 years in prison.

An attorney for Williams did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment on Thursday.

In January, Williams got on a flight from Seattle to Charlotte, and his behavior “turned erratic and escalated” once the aircraft was in the air, the release says.

He randomly yelled out “Where is Jasmine Sanders?” before jumping over passengers in his row and landing on an in-service beverage cart, the release states.

When he got off the cart, he pushed a flight attendant into a seat and ran through the plane, according to the release.

Ten minutes after being taken back to his seat by an attendant, he began yelling profanities, the release says, so he was placed by a group of Marines who were on the plane.

But he continued to scream and tried to take his clothes off, the release states.

The plane was then diverted to Billings, Montana, for the safety of the passengers, and he was removed, the release says.

‘Moaning’ sounds over intercom on California-to-Texas flight. ‘Weirdest flight ever’

Passenger seen on video sucker-punching flight attendant faces up to 20 years, feds say

Wheelchair user has to drag herself to airplane toilet, video shows. ‘Degrading’

Latest Stories

  • Kim Jong Un’s Batshit Threats Just Got a Lot Scarier

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty/APThe headlines blare out the fears that North Korea’s Kim Jong Un might fire a “tactical nuclear warhead” on targets in South Korea or maybe Japan. It’s not at all clear how much death and destruction a “tacnuke” would inflict. Like any other weapon, they come in different sizes and ranges, but any of them could probably wipe out a few thousand troops. Then there would be the fallout that would endanger the lives of thousands more peopl

  • B.C. RCMP officer, 31, who worked with homeless, 'died bravely': commissioner

    BURNABY, B.C. — An RCMP mental health and homeless outreach officer stabbed to death in Burnaby, B.C., "died bravely," her superior said. RCMP Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald said 31-year-old Const. Shaelyn Yang had been a police officer since December 2019. McDonald said Yang was stabbed to death while she partnered with a city employee at a homeless camp site on Tuesday. A suspect was shot and seriously injured and remains in hospital, he said during a news conference. “Constable Yang died

  • Oklahoma executes Benjamin Cole for 2002 murder of baby daughter

    Oklahoma carried out the execution of Benjamin Cole, who was convicted of killing his daughter in 2002, even though he had brain damage.

  • 'Reality can hurt', Ukrainian official tells Russia over Kherson

    A Ukrainian presidential adviser told Russia on Wednesday that "reality can hurt" after a Russian-appointed official said the Ukrainian army was poised to try to retake the occupied city of Kherson and urged residents to evacuate. Kherson is the biggest population centre seized by Moscow in its invasion of Ukraine and is on territory which President Vladimir Putin says is now formally incorporated into Russia, a move Ukraine and the West do not recognise.

  • Slain B.C. Mountie was telling park camper to leave; first-degree murder charge laid

    BURNABY, B.C. — An RCMP officer who was fatally stabbed Tuesday in a park in Burnaby, B.C., was there to notify the occupant of a lone tent that he wasn't allowed to live there, police said Wednesday. Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team told a press conference that Const. Shaelyn Yang, 31, volunteered to work on a mental health and homeless outreach team and she was helping a city worker deliver the news to the man, he said. Yang's death prompted Prime Minister Ju

  • 5 major storylines as Raptors begin new season

    With a roster largely unchanged from last season, the Toronto Raptors are facing many of the same questions as they prepare to tip-off the 2022-23 season on Wednesday.

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller on early struggles: 'I feel like I'm a little irrelevant'

    J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.

  • How Bruins are thriving in Brad Marchand's absence

    The Bruins still look like a force to be reckoned with, even without Brad Marchand in the lineup.

  • Christian Koloko's phone blew up after regular season debut vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors rookie Christian Koloko explains what his mentality was heading into the home opener, the messages he received after the game and what Pascal Siakam discussed with him before practice.

  • Analysis: NHL has place to start with demographic study

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Davis, a Black woman hired five years ago to help the NHL with diversity initiatives, was not surprised by much of the league's first workplace demographic study. “We are where we expected to be, but now we have the facts to back it up,” Davis said. The data backed up the expectations: nearly 84% of employees across the league and its 32 teams are white, and nearly 62% are men. The 24-page report presented to the Board of Governors — the biggest topic discussed at their annua

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • NHL finds workforce is over 83% white in diversity and inclusion report

    The NHL released the findings of its inaugural diversity and inclusion report on Tuesday in what it calls a "good start" to diversifying the makeup of the league.

  • Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular announced as CEBL executive of the year

    The Canadian Elite Basketball League announced on Thursday that Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular won his second consecutive executive of the year award. The CEBL awards this honour to a senior front office executive that "enhances their club's connection with the community and local basketball ecosystem through business development, grassroots partnerships, noteworthy ticket sales and an exceptional game day experience," first giving Kular the distinction in September 2021. The Bandits we

  • NFL Week 7 Picks: Can Kyler Murray shine when it gets 'tough'?

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said recently that his rookie season was the last time he found things as challenging. Can Murray get his team back in playoff contention when the Cardinals host the Saints in Week 7?

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • Neymar testifies in fraud trial over Barcelona transfer

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Neymar said in court on Tuesday in a fraud and corruption trial over his transfer from Brazilian club Santos to Barcelona in 2013 that he knew little about the negotiations and his father was always in charge of his contracts. Neymar and his father, who acts as his agent, were among those accused of concealing the real amount of the transfer from an investment group involved in the negotiations. Neymar’s mother, former Barcelona presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Bartomeu

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • Calgary Surge unveiled as Canadian Elite Basketball League's newest franchise

    The Canadian Elite Basketball League announced Wednesday that its Calgary franchise, which was recently relocated from Guelph, will be known as the Surge. The nickname was chosen following an online campaign and unveiled by five-time Canadian Screen Award winner and Calgary native Andrew Phung. Usman Tahir Jutt, CEO of Calgary company Chirp, and Jason Ribeiro, a doctoral researcher at the University of Calgary, were introduced as the team owners. "[I] am humbled by the opportunity to give back t

  • Best and worst from NHL's opening week

    Connor McDavid is already off to a hot start to the 2022-23 NHL season, leading the highlights of a jam-packed first week of action.