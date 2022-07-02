Passenger ejected when car careens off Highway 180. CHP tells how it happened

A man was ejected when a car crashed off Highway 180 and went down an embankment Friday night in Fresno County.

California Highway Patrol spokesman Mike Salas said the crash happened at 8:15 p.m. just east of the Temperance offramp. The car had a blown tire and the driver lost control and overturned down the embankment.

The rear passenger — a man in his 20s — was ejected. He sustained major injuries, Salas said.

The driver and a right front passenger suffered minor injuries.