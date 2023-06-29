Passenger Amtrak train derails after hitting truck in California

Amtrak derailed in California

An Amtrak train carrying nearly 200 people derailed in southern California on Wednesday after colliding with a county water truck.

The truck driver was taken to a trauma centre with a head injury and 14 other people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Officials said the accident could have been worse had the train cars fallen over once they came off the tracks.

Those injured are expected to recover.

All the passengers and 13 crew members were evacuated from the train after three of its seven cars veered off the tracks, said Ventura County Fire Department Captain Brian McGrath.

The Amtrak Coast Star Light train was travelling from Los Angeles to Seattle, according to the Ventura County Fire Department, when it derailed in Moorpark, which is about 50m (80km) northwest of Los Angeles.

Fire crews were able to quickly douse a small fire under the train.

According to Amtrak, the water truck was "obstructing the tracks" when the train struck it at about 11:15 local time (18:15 GMT).

"The train derailed as a result of the impact but remained upright," it said, adding it is conduction a full investigation into the incident.

"We're very lucky today that the trains stayed on the wheels," said Andy Vansciver of Ventura County Fire. "Obviously, it was derailed but it stayed vertical. I think that really limited the amount of injuries we had."

The crash happened in an area surrounded by farms and the truck, which was destroyed, was believed to be on its way to a ranch.