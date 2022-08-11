Can You Pass the Ultimate 'Seinfeld' Trivia Quiz?

Admit it: You've always wanted a friend group like Jerry, Elaine, George, and Kramer. Nobody knows how to have a more meaningless conversation, find a more ridiculous reason to break up with someone, or order more food from a single diner.

Ever since its premiere in 1989, Seinfeld has been one of the most quoted shows in comedy history. If you find yourself yelling "No soup for you!" while reading a dinner menu or "A Festivus for the rest of us!" every December, this is the quiz for you.

Test your knowledge of the hit show right here—and don't forget to scroll to the bottom for all of the answers.



Answers

1. Nothing 2. 7 3. Upper West Side 4. 5A 5. A banker 6. Bette Midler 7. Cinnamon 8. Keith Hernandez 9. Pretty boy 10. Art Vandelay 11. Dancing 12. Brown suede with pink and white striped lining 13. A movie ticket 14. "Hello, Newman." 15. Cosmo 16. Switch to cotton uniforms 17. Elaine 18. Larry David 19. July 5, 1989 20. $750 21. "You wanna piece of me?" 22. Kevin 23. She was poisoned licking envelopes 24. Jerry's landlord 25. George 26. He thinks his girlfriend took credit for buying it for Elaine 27. December 23rd 28. The Moviefone film info line 29. "The Today Show" 30. Frogger 31. Calvin Klein 32. A Junior Mint 33. Champagne Video 34. The Smog Strangler 35. Sneaks into another building and pretends a janitor's closet is her apartment 36. Little Jerry Seinfeld 37. Televises opera 38. Monk's Café 39. Mr. Lippman 40. Top of the Muffin to You! 41. She failed a drug test after eating a poppy seed bagel 42. He gifts him a Cadillac 43. "No soup for you!" 44. Kenny 45. The NYC Parks Department 46. Butter 47. JFK's golf clubs 48. An air conditioner 49. Joe DiMaggio 50. Messily eating ice cream 51. Joel Rifkin 52. Coffee tables 53. Rhode Island 54. Not seeing "Melrose Place" 55. "Serenity now" 56. The personal experiences of the writers 57. Superman 58. Jonathan Wolff 59. Larry David 60. Tom's Restaurant 61. Courteney Cox 62. Golden Boy 63. Baby Blue 64. "The Tropic of Cancer" 65. Lincoln Center 66. Sue Ellen 67. ASSMAN 68. Ponies 69. Assistant to the Traveling Secretary 70. Eating a Snickers bar with a fork and knife 71. "Man's Best Friend" 72. Laughing at a Tweety Bird Pez dispenser 73. His high school gym teacher 74. A black and white cookie 75. 145 76. "The Pen" 77. Hampton 78. Del Boca Vista 79. Kramer fell into the cockpit while trying to get water out of his ear 80. Radio Shack 81. Cereal 82. Frank and Estelle 83. He has "chicken wing shoulder blades" 84. 9 85. 180 86. Kramer 87. To move everyone’s cars to the other side of the street on “alternate sides” street cleaning days 88. She beats him at a game of chess 89. Jeremy Piven 90. He asked for bread 91. Leapin Larry's 92. Doorman 93. H&H Bagels 94. It's "classified" 95. Claims it's going to be "The Summer of George" 96. Learn to play frisbee golf 97. Her hands 98. Pendant Publishing 99. Fusilli 100. The second button on a shirt being the most important

