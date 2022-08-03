Pass energy costs on to consumers to encourage them to save power, says IMF

energy crisis gas bill electricity

The UK and Europe must pass on the full increase in energy costs to force households to turn down the thermostat and reduce reliance on Russian gas, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

It urged governments to avoid propping up family budgets to encourage them to slash energy usage as Vladimir Putin uses supply and soaring prices as a weapon in the war in Ukraine.

Oya Celasun, the IMF’s Europe assistant director, said: “Governments should let retail prices rise to promote energy conservation while protecting poorer households."

European countries have rushed to prop up households facing a huge shock to incomes from the surge in energy bills.

However, by cushioning the blow to family budgets, many will not cut back on energy usage. That would stop demand falling back in line with supply, keeping prices higher for longer and helping to fund Mr Putin’s war machine.

Ms Celasun added: “They should allow the full increase in fuel costs to pass to end-users to encourage energy saving and switching out of fossil fuels.

“Policy should shift from broad-based support such as price controls to targeted relief such as transfers to lower-income households who suffer the most from higher energy bills.”

She said that mitigating the hit to households “keeps global energy demand and prices higher than they would otherwise be”.

The IMF called for support to be targeted at the most in need after finding that living costs for the poorest fifth of households in the UK are set to rise by twice as much as for the wealthiest, one of the biggest gaps in Europe.

Oil and gas prices have rocketed this year following the outbreak of war in Ukraine with households bearing the brunt of the increase. The UK, US and EU have implemented embargoes on Russian oil while the Kremlin has been turning the screw on Europe by cutting gas supplies.

Analysts have warned that the energy price cap will soar to as much as £3,616 in January and remain above £3,000 a year until at least 2024, up from below £1,300 before the war.

Ms Celasun said: “Europe’s policymakers have responded to the energy cost surge mostly with broad-based, price-suppressing measures, including subsidies, tax cuts and price controls.

“But suppressing the pass-through to retail prices simply delays the needed adjustment to the energy shock by reducing incentives for households and businesses to conserve energy and enhance efficiency.”