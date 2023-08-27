How to pass on £1.5m (and more) without paying inheritance tax

Thousands of couples are at risk of missing out on a little-known trick that could save up to £1.5m from inheritance tax – £500,000 more than the usual tax-free allowance. A smaller number of people may be able to pass on as much as £2m.

Death duties are hurtling towards another record-breaking year, with bereaved families having paid £2.6bn in the first three months of 2023 alone.

The Telegraph has joined more than 50 MPs in calling for the divisive levy to be abolished, as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s decision to freeze the tax thresholds until April 2028 will see tens of thousands more unexpectedly hit by the 40pc charge.

While tax laws remain unchanged, it is vital that taxpayers understand and make use of the tax breaks available to them. And tax experts say most widows and widowers who go on to marry again don’t realise they can pass on far more than the normal £1m without paying inheritance tax.

Each individual has an inheritance tax allowance worth £325,000. Above this threshold, a 40pc charge is due on the excess. If the person passes on their home to a direct descendant, they can also claim the “residence nil-rate band”, giving them an extra £175,000 allowance.

Since 2007, married couples and civil partners have been able to combine their allowances – meaning spouses can pass on £1m free from inheritance tax.

However, £1m is not the most that a couple can save from the clutches of the taxman. Some spouses can shield hundreds of thousands of pounds more by using a little-known loophole.

Widows and widowers are able to inherit up to 100pc of their deceased spouse’s nil-rate band. Any gifts made within the last seven years of their spouse’s life will reduce the allowance available – but potentially the survivor could inherit the full £325,000.

Despite what many people think, this extra allowance does not automatically disappear if the widow or widower then marries a second time.

Sean McCann, of financial advice firm NFU Mutual, said: “Many people who have been previously widowed and have remarried don’t realise they can potentially have three bites of the cherry.”

Story continues

In fact, a couple could have four bites of the cherry, if both spouses were previously widowed. That could mean as much as £2m could be passed on tax-free.

Ian Dyall, of wealth manager Evelyn Partners, said that accessing the hidden allowances can slash a couple’s inheritance tax bill, or even reduce it to zero.

He said of one case the firm advised on: “We found out that both spouses had been widowed. Simply by changing their wills, we unlocked £1.3m of inheritance tax allowances, which was more than the value of their estate – wiping out their liability.”

However, it is all too easy for couples to miss out on this extra allowance. This is because more than two nil-rate bands cannot be used upon death. So without careful planning, when one spouse dies, one of the three available allowances will automatically be lost.

In order to make use of the tax relief, it is crucial that the widow or widower who has remarried leaves at least one nil-rate band to someone other than their current spouse.

This could mean giving £325,000 to the children as a cash legacy, or writing a discretionary trust into the will.

Inheritance tax exemptions

The latter may be preferable if the survivor wants to continue to benefit from the assets. “With a trust, the surviving spouse can draw an income without the trust forming part of their estate,” said Mr Dyall.

The trust only comes into effect upon death, so the couple can continue to access their assets until then. Another advantage of this is they still have access to their money later in life, for example in case they need to cover care fees.

If one spouse is significantly wealthier, then they should transfer assets to the other during their lifetimes so they can make use of their three or four nil-rate bands. Transfers between spouses are free from inheritance tax.

Remember that lifetime gifts to anyone other than a spouse could pose an inheritance tax liability if they do not fall under one of a number of exemptions. Everyone can give away £3,000 a year without worrying about death duties. But for sums larger than this, the donor typically needs to wait seven years before the gift passes out of their estate for inheritance tax purposes.

As long as the first spouse was worth less than £2m when they died, then there may also be a “residence” nil-rate band available. Provided the spouse gives the family home to their direct descendants, this could give the couple an extra £175,000 to play with. Once an estate is worth more than £2m, the residence nil-rate band is eroded by £1 for every £2m over that limit, eventually bringing it down to zero.

Using all three nil-rate bands and residence nil-rate bands available, a couple could shield a maximum £1.5m from the taxman. Here is how this works.

Scenario: how to save £1.5m from the taxman

James and Debbie are married and parents to their two children

James was predeceased by his first wife – she left all assets to him

He could create a discretionary trust in his will – using his own and his late wife’s allowance (two lots of £325,000) and leaves his share of home direct to the children (two lots of £175,000)

Debbie could create a discretionary trust in her will and leave £325,000 tax free and her share of the family home to their children (£175,000)

In total, this allows them to leave up to a total of £1.5m free of inheritance tax

If both James and Debbie had spouses who had died before they married, a total of £2m could be pass on as above

However, giving away a share of the property to children while the other spouse is still alive could create risks, warned Mr Dyall. “The spouse would not fully own the property. What if the child splits their share with their own spouse, and they get divorced?,” he said.

There are a couple of other points to bear in mind when using a deceased spouse’s inheritance tax allowances.

First, the transferable nil-rate band is available to survivors of a marriage who die on or after 9 October 2007, regardless of when the first spouse died. That said, if the first spouse died before 1975, it is unlikely there will be much allowance left to inherit because the amount of spousal exemption was limited at that time.

Second, no nil-rate band is transferred if the couple divorced before the first death.

Mr McCann said: “It’s important that anyone who has lost a spouse and remarried takes advice to maximise the amount they can leave tax free to their family.”