Pason to Release 2021 Third Quarter Results on November 3, 2021

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Pason Systems Inc. (TSX: PSI) intends to release its 2021 third quarter results after the markets close on Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021.

Pason will be conducting a conference call for interested analysts, brokers, investors, and media representatives to review its 2021 third quarter results at 9:00 a.m. (MDT) on Thursday, November 4th, 2021. The conference call dial-in number is 1-888-664-6383 or 1-416-764-8650. You can access the fourteen-day replay by dialing 1-888-390-0541 or 1-416-764-8677, using password 946301#.

An archived audio webcast of the conference call will also be available on Pason's website at www.pason.com.

Pason Systems Inc. is a leading global provider of specialized data management systems for drilling rigs. Our solutions, which include data acquisition, wellsite reporting, remote communications, web-based information management, and analytics, enable collaboration between the rig and the office. Through Energy Toolbase (ETB), the company also provides products and services for the solar power and energy storage industry. ETB's solutions enable solar and energy storage developers to model, control and measure economics and performance of solar energy and storage projects. Pason's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSI.

For more information about Pason Systems Inc., visit the company's website at www.pason.com or contact investorrelations@pason.com.

