Paso Robles man sentenced to life in prison for sex acts with children

A Paso Robles man was given a life sentence Tuesday after pleading guilty to engaging in sex acts with children, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Eric Allen Moore, 33, pleaded guilty Oct. 3 to two counts of engaging in sex acts with children under the age of 10.

Moore also admitted to taking advantage of a position of trust or confidence to target particularly vulnerable children — an aggravating factor in both counts — the release said.

The crimes occurred against two separate victims in Paso Robles between 2017 and 2022.

“While it is tragic to see children so terribly victimized by someone they are supposed to trust most, I am amazed at the resilience and courage shown by these two young survivors,” San Luis Obispo County Deputy District Attorney Kristin Barnard said in the release. “I commend both for having the strength to speak up and not stay silent.”

Moore was sentenced to 50 years to life in state prison.

The case investigation was led by the Paso Robles Police Department with assistance from the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office Bureau of Investigation. Barnard, part of the sex crimes prosecution unit, prosecuted the case.