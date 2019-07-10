Pasini replaces Corsi at Tasca Moto2 squad

Sometime MotoGP rider at the Pons team.

He was then called up by the Angel Nieto KTM squad to deputise for .

Pasini lost that ride when he himself became injured in the run-up to the Barcelona race, with Yamaha MotoGP test rider taking the seat, but he will be back in action aboard Tasca's solo Kalex entry for the remaining 10 races of the season.

"I'm happy to be able to contest this second half of the season with Tasca Racing," said Pasini. "The objective in the next races will be to finish in the top five."

, a mainstay of Moto2 since the category's inception in 2010, joined Tasca at the start of 2018, placing 14th overall last year with a best finish of eighth.

The former 125cc runner-up however has endured a tougher season this year, with just two points finishes to his name - leaving him down in 21st in the standings.

Team boss Enrico Tasca commented: "It wasn't an easy decision to change riders in the middle of the season. I want to sincerely thank Simone for these nearly two years together.

"But I'm happy to have at our disposal a rider of Mattia's calibre to finish this season in which we can still aim to achieve some satisfaction."

