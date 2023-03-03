Pasdec Holdings Berhad Full Year 2022 Earnings: EPS: RM0.003 (vs RM0.007 loss in FY 2021)

Pasdec Holdings Berhad (KLSE:PASDEC) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: RM21.7m (down 45% from FY 2021).

  • Net income: RM1.37m (up from RM2.85m loss in FY 2021).

  • Profit margin: 6.3% (up from net loss in FY 2021). The move to profitability was driven by lower expenses.

  • EPS: RM0.003 (up from RM0.007 loss in FY 2021).

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Pasdec Holdings Berhad shares are down 4.4% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Pasdec Holdings Berhad you should be aware of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

