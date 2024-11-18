Pascarelli leads Marist against Dartmouth after 25-point outing

Dartmouth Big Green (2-2) at Marist Red Foxes (2-1)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marist takes on Dartmouth after Josh Pascarelli scored 25 points in Marist's 91-88 overtime victory over the Army Black Knights.

Marist finished 18-13 overall last season while going 9-4 at home. The Red Foxes averaged 64.6 points per game last season, 11.0 from the free-throw line and 20.4 from 3-point range.

Dartmouth went 2-12 in Ivy League play and 0-14 on the road a season ago. The Big Green averaged 12.3 assists per game on 22.0 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press