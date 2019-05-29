Pascal Siakam shouts out 6-year-old fan for her adorable drawing

Pascal Siakam has come a long way in the last ten years.

The Raptors forward, who was discovered in 2011 at former player Luc Mbah a Moute’s camp in Africa, is now playing pro basketball in the best league in the world.

Once an incredibly raw rookie with an infectious smile, Siakam is carrying his breakout season — one in which he was named a finalist for this year’s Most Improved Player award — into the NBA Finals, the sport’s biggest stage.

His progress has earned him many fans, but there may not be a bigger supporter of Spicy P than this adorable 6-year-old girl. And the Cameroon native always has time for his fans.

My 6yo daughter thinks @pskills43 is the best player on the @raptors.

🏀 🔥 🌶



Here’s some art for you, Pascal! Can she get a like?#WeTheNorth #LetsGoRaptors pic.twitter.com/GBU9SOlsCw — Hemant Shah (@hepatoMD) May 28, 2019

Shortly after Hemant Shah tagged Siakam in his tweet, the Raptors star responded with much more than a simple like.

Awww thank you so much! yes I am 25 years old and you are awesome! Great drawing ❤️ 🌶 https://t.co/9DT7oK7GBG — pascal siakam (@pskills43) May 28, 2019

Siakam is well known as one of the nicest athletes you could meet, often seen engaging with fans before games. He’s one of those athletes that embraces his status as a role model, taking a minute out of his day to make a young fan’s dream come true.

And Shah couldn’t be more thankful.

“Wow thank you for the nice words,” Shah shared with Siakam in a tweet. “My daughter might not sleep tonight (she’s so excited).

“You’re a class act, and a great role model for her. We wish you all the best for the Finals. Let’s bring the championship to Canada!”

