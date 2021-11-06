Pascal Siakam return imminent, could come Sunday

Michael Grange: Some positive Raptors news: Pascal Siakam’s return is imminent, I’m hearing. *Could* be as soon as Sunday vs. Nets, if not then Wednesday @ Celtics. No later than Saturday vs. Detroit.

Source: Twitter @michaelgrange

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

A tough loss snapped the Raptors’ winning streak, but the highlight of the night came in the form of some pre-game news – Pascal Siakam has been cleared to make his season debut, which could come as early as next week: https://t.co/iJF5vkRuYj pic.twitter.com/48lIUKQVYn – 1:46 AM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

“He’s hit all the check marks and he’s on schedule… maybe even ahead,” Nurse says about Pascal Siakam who is being cleared by surgeon in LA. “It’s close” — he says of his return. – 5:52 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

The Raptors are without their GOAT who left in the offseason and Pascal Siakam, their injured best player.

They are 6-3 with the 6th best net rating in the NBA.

FVV: 19 PPG, 5 RPG, 7 APG

OG: 20 PPG, 6 RPG, 3 3PG

Barnes: 18 PPG, 9 RPG, 55 FG% pic.twitter.com/MnO3TfknFy – 9:35 PM

Aaron Rose: Pascal Siakam might be back next week, Nurse says. He’s hit all the check marks and might be ahead of schedule. -via Twitter @AaronBenRose / November 5, 2021

Justin Termine: Just spoke with Pascal Siakam’s agent Todd Ramasar. He said he learned today Siakam will return within the next 2 weeks. -via Twitter / November 2, 2021

Ryan Wolstat: Pascal Siakam is going on Raptors road trip. Doesn’t mean playing “trying to keep those guys with us” as they pick up new things to implement. -via Twitter @WolstatSun / October 29, 2021