Pascal Siakam provides plenty of powerful messages after winning Most Improved Player

Pascal Siakam accepts the Kia NBA Most Improved Player Award during the 2019 NBA Awards. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Turner Sports)

In the young career of Pascal Siakam, Monday night was a big moment for the Raptors forward.

The 25-year-old became the first player in franchise history to take home the NBA’s Most Improved Player Award. With that, he joins an elite list of winners that includes the likes of Paul George, Jimmy Butler and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

If his team capturing the Larry O’Brien Trophy was the ice cream sundae of Siakam’s third season in the league, this award had to be the cherry on top.

With the eyes of the basketball world on him as he stood on stage to accept the honour, the native of Cameroon used his time with the microphone to spread plenty of positivity.

"I'm just blessed to be able to make this dream become a reality." 🙌@pskills43 accepts his #KiaMIP award at the #NBAAwards. pic.twitter.com/rIxofpv8up — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 25, 2019

“I definitely got my hard work from her, you know, just always being a ‘Super Woman,’ kinda doing everything without complaining,” he said about his mother, who was in the audience.

Following that touching moment came another as Siakam shared a few words about his late father, who passed away in a car accident in 2014.

“For people that know my story, they know how important my dad is, not being able to be here today. You know, he had this crazy dream and people back home never believed in him and he always believed. He always believed that this would be possible one day and me being here, I’m just blessed to be able to make his dream become a reality...”

Finally, Siakam wrapped his speech up with a message for the children of Africa.

“I know it’s hard. It feels like... it’s not possible most of the time. I just want to tell you to believe in your dreams and go out there and work hard for it and I promise you it will happen.”

After averaging 7.3 points and 4.5 rebounds in 20.7 minutes per game during his second NBA season, Siakam started 79 contests in 2018-19 in which he averaged 16.9 points and 6.9 rebounds in 31.9 minutes.

With such improvement in his game, it’s not hard to see why Siakam got 86 first-place votes for the coveted MIP Award.

