Pascal Siakam on plays with Joel Embiid: I don’t like those dirty plays

Josh Lewenberg: Pascal Siakam on those plays with Joel Embiid in the 4th: “I’m a competitor. I love competing. This is the playoffs, the highest level. I’m cool with the talking, I just don’t want those dirty plays. I don’t like that. Keep it basketball… At the end of the day, it’s all fake toughness”

Source: Twitter @JLew1050

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Updated #NBA column: How will Joel Embiid’s right thumb injury affect the #Sixers’ chances to close out series with #Raptors in Game 5 Monday at home after falling in Toronto? https://t.co/vidLpeYn4J pic.twitter.com/Zuij885slb – 6:30 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Embiid said he’s not exactly sure when the thumb injury occurred during Game 3: “It must have been during those physical battles, pushing each other. I think my hand or my finger must have gotten caught in someone’s shirt… – 5:55 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Siakam on those plays with Embiid in the 4th: “I’m a competitor. I love competing. This is the playoffs, the highest level. I’m cool with the talking, I just don’t want those dirty plays. I don’t like that. Keep it basketball… At the end of the day, it’s all fake toughness” – 5:50 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Pascal Siakam was not thrilled with Embiid’s shove to him in the fourth quarter. “Let’s keep it to basketball.” – 5:46 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Embiid on the golf claps he gave to the officials at the end of the game: “I’m gonna take my own advice and not complain about fouls…I admire the job that they did today. To me, it felt like they had one job coming in here tonight. And they got it done, so congrats to them.” – 5:45 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Joel Embiid’s full comments on the officiating: “I admire the job that they did today. To me, it felt like they had one job coming in here tonight, and they got it done, so congrats to them.” pic.twitter.com/EyHv43jTtX – 5:45 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Joel Embiid finished his press conference with his “Africans don’t feel pain” line, but said he most feels his thumb when he’s rebounding, passing and at the free throw line. – 5:44 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Thad Young was asked if he remembers the last time he crossed somebody over like he did Embiid today. He pointed to one of his two young sons, who are here watching his post-game press conference, and said “Yeah, that knucklehead.” – 5:39 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Lots from Joel Embiid’s post-game: Will get an MRI tomorrow but says he “imagines” he’s going to keep playing, thought the officials “did a great job,” talked about Toronto’s double teams.

And finally, when asked about the thumb for an 8th time: “Africans don’t feel pain.” – 5:36 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Joel Embiid says he believes he will be able to play through the playoffs and, if the MRI confirms he needs to have a surgical procedure on his thumb, he will do so after the playoffs are over. – 5:32 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Shout out to Thad Young for shouting out Aaron McKie who he says emphasized to his younger self the importance of ‘doing your work early’ on defense. Paid off tonight vs. Embiid. – 5:32 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Joel Embiid reveals he was really sick through the 1st 2 games this series – 5:32 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Thad Young on guarding Embiid: “You see two bears fight before?” – 5:30 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

“You seen two bears fight before?” – Thad Young on guarding Embiid – 5:29 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Joel Embiid said he’s gonna take his own advice and not complain about calls. He did say he was proud of the officials for the job they did today. #Sixers – 5:28 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Embiid on the officiating: “To me it felt like they had one job coming in here tonight, and they got it done…they did a great job” – 5:28 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Joel Embiid said his thumb is fine, he did add that it’s painful, but he’s gonna battle through it #Sixers – 5:27 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Embiid says he will get an MRI tomorrow. Thinks the hand impacted him more with passing and rebounding more than anything else – 5:27 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Embiid said he will get his MRI tomorrow. – 5:27 PM

Eric Smith @Eric__Smith

The lengths we go for these #SmithAndJones VLOGS, @Paul Jones! 🤣

Big-time win for the #Raptors. They force a game 5 in Philly.

Siakam, Young, Boucher, Trent & more were great. Solid team win; pestering Embiid all day.

Let’s break it down…

(cc: @FAN590 @Sportsnet #rtz) pic.twitter.com/QNohnXAyt6 – 5:24 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid playing with his injured thumb: “It’s gonna be something he’s gonna have to deal with throughout the playoffs from this point on. It’s not gonna go away, so he will get better and better at figuring out how to use it.” – 5:10 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#NBA column: #Sixers are unable able to sweep the #Raptors and Joel Embiid’s thumb is becoming a bigger concern: https://t.co/v6CQkI3m12 #76ers pic.twitter.com/ljA1lwPk1j – 4:34 PM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Pascal Siakam scores 34, Raptors avoid sweep

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 4:34 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

As he walked off the court, Joel Embiid gave a *very* sarcastic golf clap to all three of the officials, and then turned around and did it twice more as he continued to walk off. – 4:32 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Final: Raptors 110, 76ers 102.

76ers now lead this series 3-1 as it heads back to Philadelphia for Game 5 Monday. Joel Embiid’s ongoing thumb issue, and Fred VanVleet’s hip, loom large moving forward. – 4:31 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

dalano stepped on the court and decided to do his best embiid impression – 4:30 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Pascal Siakam in Game 4:

34 PTS

8 REB

5 AST

10-19 FG

Raptors get one game. pic.twitter.com/exu1Bq63SF – 4:29 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Respectfully, Joel Embiid should take his own advice. – 4:23 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Things are getting real chippy now. Joel Embiid and OG Anunoby got into it. Anunoby got hit with that tech. #Sixers – 4:23 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

We’ve seen Miami throw so many bodies at Trae Young to bother him

Curious to see the plan on Embiid if that series presented itself

Frustrating him is the key as we see, and Miami has the personnel for that it feels – 4:22 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

I fully understand Joel Embiid is frustrated today, but you can’t do that. That’s just silly. – 4:21 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Joel Embiid gets a technical, and Gary Trent Jr. hits Toronto’s 26th free throw of the game. Raptors are 26-32 from the line, Philly is 16-18 – and James Harden has taken 11 of them. Certainly a reversal from earlier in the series, when Toronto was frustrated about FTs. – 4:21 PM

Eric Smith @Eric__Smith

Embiid took a bit of a forearm shot at Siakam…as Pascal called timeout. Play reviewed….

Tech on embiid. Trent hits FT.

Raps up 13 with 3:06 to go – 4:21 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Joel Embiid has been called for a tech. That might do it in this one. #Sixers – 4:20 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Embiid T’d up. – 4:20 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Joel Embiid pushed Pascal Siakam a bit after the Raptors called timeout and Toronto didn’t like the play. The officials are now reviewing the play. James Harden got in Siakam’s face as well. #Sixers – 4:19 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

what is embiid doing? – 4:19 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Refs will review whatever it was Embiid just did. – 4:19 PM

Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun

Embiid has been doing some wild stuff to try to piss off his fellow Cameroonian. – 4:19 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

gtfo embiid – 4:19 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

GTJ gets the switch of Siakam guarded by Maxey, plenty of time on the clock, Embiid would have been unable to help guarding GTJ, and instead he takes the difficult shot himself over Embiid. – 4:16 PM

Eric Smith @Eric__Smith

Embiid flailing all over. Crowd on him.

Just drew a triple team as I was typing this …and he walked.

Crowd on him

Raps up 11 – 4:15 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Raps are getting too slow in their offence. On the other hand, Pascal Siakam is heading for 44-45 minutes and might pass out. – 4:06 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Raps go +2 in a very short non-Embiid spurt. – 3:55 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Like last game, Embiid came alive in the third quarter. Like last game, Sixers have been close the whole way but just can’t get a lead. – 3:47 PM

Eric Smith @Eric__Smith

Give him credit…he made shots in q3…but embiid was played so tough by Thad young in q3. Young has been great today.

Raps head to q4 up 3 – 3:46 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

The @Philadelphia 76ers trail by 3 headed into Q4, 80-77.

Embiid: 16 PTS / 3 REB / 3 AST

Harris: 13 PTS / 10 REB / 2 BLK

Harden: 14 PTS / 3 REB / 8 AST

Maxey: 9 PTS / 6 REB / 6 AST

Niang: 9 PTS – 3:45 PM

Malcolm Miller @MalcMili13

Embiid is a monster in face up mode – 3:40 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Joel Embiid has decided his thumb is fine. – 3:39 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

I’ve had my last 24 hours go kind of sideways (nothing truly bad, but one dumb thing after another), so I’m just sitting down to watch hoops.

Cliff Notes on PHI-TOR?

How does Embiid look? And where is FVV? – 3:34 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Does Pascal Siakam sit at all this half? – 3:24 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

After that turnover by Joel Embiid led to a Gary Trent Jr. dunk, Doc Rivers called timeout and spent a solid minute in an extended conversation with Tyrese Maxey pointing out a few things the coach was clearly unhappy with. – 3:24 PM

Malcolm Miller @MalcMili13

Toronto Doubling Embiid on the flight of the ball. Now it’s a scramble to the shooters. Make them miss. – 3:21 PM

Malcolm Miller @MalcMili13

Embiid has been sealing deeper in the post and making quicker moves on the post up before the double. Early gameplan could be speeding him up – 3:10 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Joel Embiid had been playing like *the* best player in the league. This version today, in this much apparent discomfort with the thumb, isn’t going to cut it if the Sixers want to win another 13 games. #Turninjuriesoff – 3:10 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Embiid grabbing his thumb after every play seems suboptimal – 3:04 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Raptors lead 54-49 at half. Combined 33 points from Gary Trent Jr. (17) and Pascal Siakam (16) for Toronto, but the focus for the Raptors will be on whether Fred VanVleet can return from what looked like a flareup of his ongoing knee issues. Joel Embiid had 8 for Philadelphia. – 3:03 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Raps lead 54-49. Embiid is 3-10. Trent has 17, Siakam has 16. Harden and Harris keeping the Sixers in it. – 3:02 PM

Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun

54-49 Raptors at the half. A bunch of key players are in pain, including, but not limited to VanVleet, Embiid, Barnes. – 3:02 PM

Eric Smith @Eric__Smith

Embiid misses under the tin / knocked away. Winces. Noticeably in pain and favoring his thumb.

Sixers have battled back from down 12 to cut it to 5 – 3:01 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Embiid was grabbing that thumb in pain after the ball was knocked away under the basket a bit ago. But he’s staying in the game. – 3:00 PM

Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun

Embiid was either holding his thumb or flexing it from time he missed last shot, to time Anunoby went to free throw line. Even hunched over in pain at one point. – 3:00 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Embiid really holding his thumb after missing the last shot. – 2:59 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Joel Embiid is starting to wake up. Couple of nice moves for him to score here late in the second, including that and-one through two defenders. Philly back within five late in the second. – 2:59 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Maxey’s first bucket comes with less than two to play in the first half. He, Embiid and Harden are a combined 7-of-21 and Sixers trail by just five after that And-1 finish by Embiid. – 2:59 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Gary Trent Jr. is up to 17 points and Pascal Siakam has 16. The Raptors have a 50-38 lead. Timeout Doc Rivers. #Sixers – 2:52 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

embiid went to get the ball and thad legit backed away to ensure he couldn’t draw a foul – 2:50 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Interesting. Thad Young is on Embiid, at least for now. He’s got experience guarding bigs but hasn’t done it much with the Raps this season. – 2:48 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Embiid is back in the game at the 7:30 mark of the second quarter, with the Sixers trailing 38-32. – 2:46 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Raps will have Thad as primary Embiid defender for a bit. We will see about that! – 2:46 PM

Malcolm Miller @MalcMili13

Higher pick up points, more ball pressure, extending catches. Toronto doing the little things that will get the W. Corner closeouts and contests are the key. They’re fine with Maxey, Embiid, Harden not beating them. Make everyone else take tough shots – 2:45 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Raptors were +6 in Embiid’s 4.5 rest minutes. Much better, and some good stuff from Boucher and Thad Young over that stretch. – 2:45 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Embiid back in. Raps go 14-8 in 4:30 without him. – 2:45 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Raptors up 6 in the non-Embiid minutes is a must – 2:43 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

Thaddeus Young caught Joel Embiid leaning 😳

(📼 @NBATV)

pic.twitter.com/WUxyvhLmY3 – 2:40 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Here comes the Harden-Maxey second-quarter minutes with Embiid on the bench. Might be particularly crucial today, considering Embiid is 0-for-5 to start. – 2:39 PM

Malcolm Miller @MalcMili13

Double Embiid from the nail back to the basket. Full rotate out. Philly sends a cutter to move the nail double. Will probably start to send 2 cutters to give Embiid more time back to the basket. Looks like Toronto is plays solo on the face up – 2:33 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Embiid missed all 5 of his 1st-quarter shots and has 1 point in 11 mins. Thumb MAY be bothering him, but remember, he was quiet in the 1st half the other night before going off in the 2nd, presumably with same thumb injury. The issue for the Raps: non-Embiid Sixers are 5-9 from 3 – 2:31 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

The score was tied at 24 after one quarter. The Sixers shot 36.4% with Embiid going 0-for-5. – 2:31 PM

Eric Smith @Eric__Smith

Tied at 24 at the end of the 1st.

Crowd is more amped than Wednesday (due respect to the Wednesday folks)…hyped by Scottie’s return (& his ROY)…a solid start for Siakam…Embiid’s 1 point in the 1st…and, hey, the need for the 6th man noise in the 3-0 hole.

👍💪🦖 – 2:31 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Sixers 24, Raptors 24 at the end of the first. Sixers shot just 8 of 22 from the floor but went 5 of 10 from deep. Harris has 7 points and 3 rebounds. Embiid is 0-of-5 from the floor and has 1 point and 2 boards. Harden is 2-of-5 from the field (both 3s). – 2:29 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Very fun quarter as it turns out, 24-24

Siakam’s got 10, Embiid’s missed all five FGAs – 2:28 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Thaddeus Young (?) takes down Embiid. pic.twitter.com/QUSfbP5ORE – 2:28 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

OK, there’s some pop in this gym now after Thad Young sent Embiid to the deck and Harden picked up an offensive foul on a drive to the basket. We’re tied at 24 in the closing seconds of the first. – 2:28 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

along with the thumb mri embiid will also get his ankles checked tomorrow – 2:27 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Tough start for Joel Embiid at 0/5 shooting, but Tobias Harris has 7 points and James Harden has 6. #Sixers – 2:27 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Embiid is shooting 0-5. – 2:26 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Tough start for Embiid: 0-4 from the field on some good looks. Maybe that’s a slow start, maybe that’s a lack of touch with the thumb injury.

Sixers still in a decent spot, though. Harris continues what has been an excellent series for him. – 2:24 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

People who have learned James Harden’s stepback in the last few weeks:

1. Joel Embiid

2. Tyrese Maxey

3. Tobias Harris

🤣 – 2:20 PM

Rob Peterson @ShotDrJr

Embiid just crunched his injured hand when he smashed into Scottie Barnes. – 2:17 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Barnes picks up Harden at halfcourt and then gets switched on to Embiid. That will test your ankle. – 2:15 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Embiid split a pair of foul shots and has one point. – 2:14 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

They’re still booing Embiid whenever he touches the ball. In five minutes, the big man has one rebound and one missed shot attempt. However, he’s about to go to the foul line after being fouled OG Anunoby. It’s OG’s second. – 2:12 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

1st Joel Embiid touch in the paint results in him being fouled by OG Anunoby on a turnaround jumper #Sixers – 2:10 PM

Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun

Great start from Pascal Siakam in Game 4. Aggressive, confident, getting where he wants on floor. – 2:06 PM

Tas Melas @TasMelas

Raptors have won 3 straight opening tips vs Embiid. He’s not too into them. – 2:04 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

More Joel Embiid pregame ….

#Sixers pic.twitter.com/ng0YIVtQNT – 1:39 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Before getting some shots up Embiid did a pretty intense dribble series that hurt my thumb watching. His seems fine tho. pic.twitter.com/C9W5j5Y84N – 1:33 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

One more Embiid video from pregame for good measure: pic.twitter.com/zhKiwWjR59 – 1:20 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Joel Embiid on corner 3s #Sixers pic.twitter.com/7N3kHekdaB – 1:18 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Joel Embiid is going through his pregame warmup right now, including shooting 3s with (what appears to be) tape on his hand/thumb. – 1:17 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Joel Embiid pregame pic.twitter.com/dlypnfJJzx – 1:16 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Some more Joel Embiid work #Sixers pic.twitter.com/3eb8U7vOk6 – 1:15 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Joel Embiid is out on the court for his usual pregame shooting routine pregame. He’s got a wrap on his right thumb and is getting up shots and going through his usual routine. – 1:13 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Joel Embiid is preparing for work #Sixers pic.twitter.com/5vVOxuCky6 – 1:13 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Here’s a look at the tape on Embiid: pic.twitter.com/1ny9FZEXvH – 1:13 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Asked directly if it’s a ligament tear, Doc Rivers said: “Yeah, I mean I’m not sure, but feel like it’s not a great injury. I’m just going to leave it at that.”

Joel Embiid says No way I’m missing Game 4 with a thumb injury, but #Sixers have some concern inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… – 12:59 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Doc Rivers provides an update on Joel Embiid amid the news of his injury #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/23/six… via @SixersWire – 12:51 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

These were Doc Rivers’ comments when asked about Joel Embiid’s thumb before today’s Game 4 in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/8VvQcDrjH1 – 12:48 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Here’s Doc Rivers on Embiid pregame. “We feel like it’s not a great injury. I’m just going to leave it at that.” pic.twitter.com/xLpXcyIRwr – 12:46 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Doc Rivers would not reveal anything beyond Joel Embiid’s official injury diagnosis (thumb sprain), but confirmed an MRI will be conducted when the Sixers get back to Philly and added, “I think we already know what it is, to be honest. We’ve just got to make sure.” – 12:45 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Asked directly if Joel Embiid has a ligament tear, #Sixers coach Doc Rivers responded. “It’s not a good injury. I’ll leave it at that.” – 12:40 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Asked directly if Joel Embiid has a ligament tear, coach #Sixers coach Doc Rivers responded. “It’s not a good injury. I’ll leave it at that.” – 12:36 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Doc Rivers says “there’s concern” about Joel Embiid’s thumb, but “it is what it is.” He adds, however, “The one thing we know is it can’t get worse.”

Rivers said it’s likely Embiid gets an MRI when he gets back to Philadelphia but he said the team has a good idea what it is. – 12:34 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Doc Rivers was asked if there’s concern about Joel Embiid’s thumb: “Yeah, there’s some concern. It is what it is.”

Rivers added that they know it’s an injury that can’t get worse by playing. And Embiid will get an MRI in the near future. – 12:34 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Rivers says the Embiid injury can’t get worse. They’ll get an MRI but they think they know what the issue is – 12:33 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Doc Rivers says they believe Embiid’s thumb can’t get worse so no added risk in playing him today – 12:33 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Rivers says regarding the Embiid thumb issue, “The one thing we know, it can’t get worse.” – 12:33 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Doc Rivers says there “is some concern” about Joel Embiid, but they’re not worried about him making it worse today #Sixers – 12:33 PM

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

Sixers star Joel Embiid intends to play today in Game 4 against the Toronto Raptors, but plans to get an MRI on his right thumb when the team returns to Philadelphia, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 9:46 AM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

As the Raptors hope to extend their season in Game 4 some lessons learned from Game 3 for Pascal Siakam and Nick Nurse: sportsnet.ca/nba/article/si… – 9:45 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Give Em To Me! I want your predictions for Game 4 of the #Sixers vs. #Torontoraptors first-round playoff series. I want the winner, final score and how many points for Embiid, Harden, Siakam and VanVleet. #PhilaUnite #WeTheNorth #NBAPlayoffs #nba #SweepOrNahFlow – 9:16 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Joel Embiid: No way I’m missing Game 4 with a thumb injury inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer – 8:22 AM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

It’s possible to acknowledge that Pascal Siakam had a bad (half) game in a big moment without extrapolating it further or making sweeping judgments about the player and what he’s capable of. We’ve been down this road before: https://t.co/zEnqN6VwHB pic.twitter.com/hC1HzklTSf – 8:39 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

76ers’ Embiid reportedly suffering “significant pain” in thumb, listed as “available” for Game 4 nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/22/76e… – 8:06 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Assorted thoughts on Siakam’s postseason struggles and not writing him off, the coverage of the Embiid game-winner and math.

theathletic.com/3266582/2022/0… – 8:01 PM

