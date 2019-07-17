Pascal Siakam not worried about Raptors despite Kawhi Leonard signing with Clippers

The combo was short lived, but Kawhi Leonard and Pascal Siakam were a force during Toronto's championship season. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

For the first time in franchise history, the Toronto Raptors have an NBA title to defend. Going back-to-back, however, is much easier said than done after an offseason that saw Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard pack his bags for L.A.

One person who doesn’t appear to be concerned about the Raptors’ chances at keeping the Larry O.B. north of the border is Pascal Siakam.

TMZ recently caught up with the reigning Most Improved Player, who is currently in Los Angeles, hitting up Siakam on a number of topics from Kawhi to Drake’s new basketball court in his Toronto mansion (“It’s lit,” said Siakam).

He may no longer be celebrating Toronto’s title, but Siakam isn’t about to let everyone forget that the Raptors are still the champs.

“Hey man, we’re still champs right now, so I’m still enjoying that,” Siakam said in response to a question about the Raptors defending their title in the video above. “We’re going to figure out next season, next season.”

As is the case with most of TMZ’s interviews, the subject was questioned while getting into a car and attempting to leave. But Siakam did take the time to field an interesting question about the rumoured Paul George trade that would have sent Pascal to Oklahoma City.

“It’s the NBA, sh*t happens,” Siakam said after he was asked about potentially being shipped to OKC. “Eh, whatever man, it’s the NBA. It’s business. Whatever happens, happens. I’m a Raptor right not, so I’m excited about that.”

