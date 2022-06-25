Pascal Siakam helping female students with latest initiative

Pascal Siakam is always looking for ways to get involved in the Toronto community with his many charitable initiatives. (Getty Images)

Never underestimate the heart of a champion, especially when it comes to doing good off the court.

That’s why it’s no surprise that Toronto Raptors superstar Pascal Siakam once again partnered with Penny Appeal Canada to donate 150 laptops to students earlier this week.

The 28-year-old’s efforts alongside the organization, which helps with charitable causes across the globe, are in support of the #CodingforChampions initiative, which aims to close the digital divide and improve technological accessibility for lower income areas.

Siakam attended the event in Toronto’s Regency Park neighbourhood alongside a PS43 themed tour bus, personally handing out laptops to the group of all-girl students.

Pascal Siakam is in Regent Park handing out laptops to young girls as part of his #codingforchampions initiative with @PennyAppealCa. The goal is to lessen the gender gap in tech. #spicyp pic.twitter.com/hGWHg1vHuA — Alex Nino Gheciu (@alexninog) June 21, 2022

The initiative, done in partnership with Siakam’s PS43 Foundation, is part of a concerted effort headed by Pascal and Penny Appeal Canada. Back in November 2021, Siakam was present for another event for the cause, which provided laptops to a cohort of students in Scarborough.

Pascal Siakam surprised a few Scarborough schools today. Thank you @pskills43 and the PS43 Foundation for supporting the community! @ps43foundation#codingforchampions #Raptors #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/PpnUIgGq1S — King Shuttle (@kingshuttlebus) October 28, 2021

In addition to getting to keep the laptops, students are also enrolled in a 10-week coding course that teaches them a host of applicable skills, including website building and more.

Since the initiative’s launch in April 2021, the Coding for Champions effort has donated to five schools and provided 210 laptops according to their website .

This isn’t the first time Siakam has shown that he’s got a heart of gold. Just last mother’s day, Siakam shared via his Instagram that he had purchased a home for his mother, who hadn’t had a place to call her own since Siakam’s father passed away in 2014.

Siakam is coming off one of the best seasons of his career, earning third-team All-NBA honours after averaging 22.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 68 games. The Cameroonian is entering the third year of a four-year, $136-million contract.

