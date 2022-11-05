Pascal Gross snatches late Brighton win after Wolves confirm Julen Lopetegui appointment

Nick Mashiter
·3 min read
Brighton and Hove Albion’s Pascal Gross (centre) celebrates scoring their side’s third goal of the game with team-mates during the Premier League match at Molineux, Wolverhampton. Picture date: Saturday November 5, 2022. (PA Wire)
Brighton and Hove Albion’s Pascal Gross (centre) celebrates scoring their side’s third goal of the game with team-mates during the Premier League match at Molineux, Wolverhampton. Picture date: Saturday November 5, 2022. (PA Wire)

Pascal Gross’ late winner broke Wolves’ hearts but the hosts still proved to new boss Julen Lopetegui they are up for the Premier League survival fight.

The midfielder’s late strike snatched a 3-2 win for Brighton just as it looked like Wolves would hold on to a point after Nelson Semedo’s first-half red card.

Goncalo Guedes’ first Wolves goal and Ruben Neves’ penalty had given the hosts a 2-1 lead after Adam Lallana’s opener.

Kaoru Mitoma levelled before Semedo was dismissed and Gross won it to maintain Brighton’s European charge and end the hosts’ stubborn resistance.

Lopetegui’s appointment earlier on Saturday stopped the limbo which was close to enveloping Molineux and threatening to do irretrievable damage to their survival prospects.

The former Spain boss is waiting for his work permit and will not arrive before Wolves break for the World Cup but he will have seen enough effort to be encouraged and enough errors to fix.

Wolves worked hard and a draw would have been well earned they but remain in the relegation zone, two points from safety, with the Seagulls sixth – just three points behind the top four.

The visitors started brightly with Lallana collecting Lewis Dunk’s searching pass to tee up Solly March. The midfielder worked space but his goalbound effort was deflected behind by Nathan Collins.

It was merely a brief reprieve for Wolves as Lallana grabbed the opener 61 seconds later.

Mitoma had enjoyed a bright opening and it was his ball which found Leandro Trossard in the area, with his cushioned pass falling for Lallana to curl in from 12 yards.

Yet if Brighton expected Wolves to cave they were mistaken and the hosts hit back within two minutes.

Boubacar Traore picked out Guedes scampering down the right and he rode Mitoma’s challenge to keep his feet and prod past Robert Sanchez.

Molineux, though, remain subdued and Trossard nearly added to the anxiety when he lifted over from Mitoma’s pass.

Brighton, confident following their 4-1 rout of Chelsea, were the more accomplished but the mood turned after half an hour when Dunk handled Daniel Podence’s cross.

The defender’s arm was raised but it still took VAR official John Brooks and referee Graham Scott five minutes to award the penalty.

Neves dispatched high past Sanchez with typical panache – it was the first time Wolves had scored twice in a league game since May.

They had only taken the lead five times this season, and held it to win just twice, so it was no surprise when they collapsed before the break.

Mitoma had been a livewire and he levelled after 44 minutes, rising above Semedo to nod in Lallana’s far post cross.

Semedo had endured a torrid time against the Japan international but worse was to follow in stoppage time.

The pair raced down the left to reach Dunk’s deep pass, with Mitoma arriving first and Semedo hauling him down just outside the box. It was a clumsy challenge which summed up the defender’s wretched afternoon and he was duly dismissed.

It was reckless, plunging Wolves further into trouble, and the hosts continued on a self-destructive path after the break when Jose Sa’s awful pass was seized on by March – but the goalkeeper turned his drive wide.

Adam Webster twice nodded wide, either side of Sanchez tipping Guedes’ looping header over, before Sa saved Alexis Mac Allister’s free-kick after 66 minutes.

Wolves were resilient with substitute Adama Traore testing Sanchez but they were breached when Gross grabbed the winner with seven minutes left.

Again, Mitoma was involved and, when his cross was touched on by Deniz Undav, Gross turned to fire in from 10 yards.

Latest Stories

  • 7 best Canadian UFC fighters of all time

    There's no shortage of Canadians who have dominated the MMA scene.

  • Bruce Boudreau adapts on way to 600 wins as an NHL coach

    When Bruce Boudreau finally got his first chance to be an NHL coach with Washington in 2007, he took over a staff with only a few assistants. George McPhee told Boudreau to coach the way he wanted to coach and he'd be there a while. Boudreau did that, helped the Washington Capitals make the playoffs four times and has spent the bulk of the past 15 years working the same magic around the league. Now with the Vancouver Canucks, Boudreau last week became the second-fastest coach to reach 600 wins,

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.

  • Ottawa's Dabroswki, Mexico's Olmos stay alive in WTA Finals doubles tournament

    FORT WORTH, Texas — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos stayed alive in the WTA Finals doubles tournament with a 7-6 (5), 2-6, 12-10 win over Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko and Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok on Thursday. Dabrowski and Olmos saved match point in the tiebreak and evened their record in the group of the year-end tournament at 1-1. The pair rebounded after losing 7-5, 6-0 to Beatriz Haddad Maia and Anna Danilina in their opening match on Tuesday. Ostapenko and Kic

  • Raptors' Pascal Siakam suffers groin strain vs. Mavericks

    With Fred VanVleet already on the shelf, the Raptors lost Pascal Siakam to a groin strain on Friday.

  • Quarterbacks Collaros, Bethel-Thompson lead CFL all-star teams

    TORONTO — League passing leader McLeod Bethel-Thompson and CFL outstanding player award winner Zach Collaros top the respective divisional all-star teams. The CFL initially unveiled the East and West Division all-star squads Wednesday in voting conducted by fans, voting members of the Football Reporters of Canada and the league's nine head coaches. Later on Wednesday night, the league issued revised all-star squads after an error in tabulation and weighting of votes was discovered, which resulte

  • Former Team Canada and Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda sentenced to 2 years

    Former Team Canada and Vancouver Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda has been sentenced to two years less a day, consisting of 16 months of jail time, followed by eight months of house arrest. He was also handed three years probation. Birarda listened to the decision from a chair at the front of a North Vancouver provincial courtroom, wearing a dark blue blazer and grey pants. At the conclusion of the hearing, he was put in handcuffs and led out by a sheriff. In her reasons, Judge Deanne

  • Auger-Aliassime beats French veteran Simon, advances to Paris quarterfinals

    PARIS — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters tennis tournament and increased his winning streak to 15 matches with a 6-1, 6-3 win over French wild-card Gilles Simon on Thursday. Auger-Aliassime, seeking his fourth straight tournament win, took control of the match early. He had seven aces and broke Simon twice on five chances while not facing break point himself in a dominant first set. After the eight-seeded Auger-Aliassime and Simon traded holds e

  • Svechnikov lifts Hurricanes to 3-2 win over Capitals in SO

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the winning goal in a shootout after tying the game in the second period, and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Monday night. Stefan Noesen also scored for Carolina in regulation. Martin Necas had two assists, and Frederik Andersen made 18 saves. Alex Ovechkin and Dylan Strome scored in regulation for the Capitals. Darcy Kuemper stopped 33 shots. It was the first shootout for both teams this season. Carolina’s Brent Burn

  • Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves. Marcus Johansson and Trevor van Riemsdyk scored for Washington. Charlie L

  • 'He should be in that question': Scottie Barnes on Siakam getting MVP chants

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses his improved shooting, why Pascal Siakam belongs in the MVP conversation and more.

  • Quebec CEGEP probes 'unacceptable' incident involving men's hockey team

    A junior college in Quebec is investigating after members of the school's men's hockey squad allegedly engaged in "unacceptable'' behaviour during a private event. Cégep de Saint-Hyacinthe, located in the municipality that bears the same name about 65 kilometres east of Montreal, says the unspecified incident contravened rules put in place by the coach and the school. College spokesperson Annie Hulmann is declining to discuss the nature of the allegations, but she says they occurred at a private

  • Philly, Houston rev up for rare World Series-NFL double dip

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The road trip of the NFL season was mapped out months ago for Eagles fan Kevin Ridpath. There was a flicker of hope the season-ticket holder could catch the Birds in Arizona until a wedding got in the way. Chicago? Nah, much too cold in December. So it was settled: Ridpath, his dad and a buddy would hop a flight to Texas and watch the Eagles play a Thursday night game against the Houston Texans. Better yet, the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. “Yeah, I’m not going to lie to yo

  • Canadian women look to defy the odds and upset England at Rugby World Cup

    While the bookies and most everyone else expect top-ranked England to cruise to the Rugby World Cup title, Canada coach Kevin Rouet says his team has something to say about that. The third-ranked Canadian women look to derail England's championship run when the two teams face off Friday night at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. The top-ranked Red Roses, essentially a fully professional side, have won 29 straight since a 28-13 loss to New Zealand in July 2019 at the Women's Super Series in Chu

  • NFL playoff picture: NFC will be a wild race to the finish

    The NFC is surprisingly more competitive than the AFC this year, in particular the East division, which could potentially see all four teams qualify for the NFL playoffs.

  • Scottie Barnes' playmaking, Pascal Siakam's processing shining for Raptors

    Imman Adan and Chris Walder have been impressed by Scottie Barnes' persistence and confidence with the ball while Pascal Siakam is at a level Raptors fans haven't seen before. Full episode is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Shapovalov advances at Paris Masters with win over Cerundolo

    PARIS — Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters tennis tournament on Tuesday with a 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 win over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., had nine aces and converted three of 10 break point chances in the victory. Cerundolo had just two chances to break Shapovalov, converting one. Shapovalov entered the final Masters 1,000-level tournament ranked 16th in the world, moving up three spots after a run to the final of th

  • Lee, Nelson lead surging Islanders to 5-2 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Anders Lee and Brock Nelson each had a goal and an assist, sending the surging New York Islanders to a 5-2 victory Thursday night over the reeling St. Louis Blues. The Islanders have won five consecutive games while the Blues have lost six straight in regulation for the first time since February 2018. The Blues, who opened the season with three wins, have been outscored 30-11 during their downturn. Kyle Palmieri and Josh Bailey also scored for the Islanders. Jean-Gabriel Pageau

  • Raptors' O.G. Anunoby has been a monster on defence this season

    Amit Mann breaks down O.G. Anunoby's impressive defensive start to the season as an isolation and team defender and how he helps kickstart the Raptors' offence.