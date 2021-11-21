Pascal Dion wins 3rd short track medal of season in men's 1,000 metres

Canada's Pascal Dion made it 3-for-3 in podium finishes this season over 1,000 metres, placing second to South Korea's Hwang Daeheon in one minute 25.698 seconds at a World Cup event on Sunday in Debrecen, Hungary. (Mladen Antonov/AFP via Getty Images/File - image credit)

Pascal Dion was back to his medal-winning ways in the 1,000-metre distance on Sunday.

The Montreal speed skater stopped the clock in one minute 25.698 seconds for silver in a short track World Cup race in Debrecen, Hungary.

Dion has reached the medal podium in each of his 1,000 races this season. He won bronze on Oct. 31 in Nagoya, Japan, one week after placing third in Beijing.

Hwang Daeheon of South Korea was victorious in Sunday's competition in 1:25.425, with Dutch skater Itzhak de Laat rounding out the podium in 1:26.211.

Dion, 27, picked up his first World Cup medal in the men's 1,500 on Saturday, taking silver behind China's Ren Ziwei.

WATCH | Dion trails only China's Ren Ziwei on Saturday in Hungary:

In women's action, Courtney Sarault of Moncton, N.B., was penalized and knocked out of medal contention in the 1,000 event.

Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands posted a winning time of 1:31.475, followed by South Korea's Choi Minjeon (1:31.789) and Poland's Natalia Maliszewska (1:31.950).

The 21-year-old Sarault sat in the back of the pack for much of Saturday's 1,500 and passed a pair of skaters in the final lap for her second medal in the distance of the season after collecting silver in Beijing in October.

WATCH | Sarault takes bronze in Debrecen on Saturday: