Pasadena's historic Chandler Estate surfaces for sale at $12.8 million

In Pasadena, an English Country-style estate with a historic past and recent rebirth just hit the market for $12.8 million.

The stately manor was built over a century ago by Stile O. Clements, the architect behind such L.A. staples as the Mayan Theater, Wiltern Theatre and Richfield Tower. Dubbed the Chandler Estate, it takes its name from former owner Peter Chandler of the iconic Chandler family, who ran the L.A. Times for over a century and became real estate moguls across Southern California.

More recently, it was scooped up by a Chinese billionaire for $5.8 million in 2012 and underwent a dramatic remodel before starring as the 2014 Pasadena Showcase House.

Set on 3.5 acres, the verdant property holds a seven-bedroom, 10-bathroom house surrounded by outdoor amenities. There’s a swimming pool, tennis pavilion, sports court, carriage house, spring house, greenhouse, well and rose garden among manicured lawns and lily ponds.

Half-timbering adorns the exterior of the main home, while inside, redwood walls and oak floors bring color to spacious formal rooms with tall ceilings. Throughout the two-story floor plan, lattice windows overlook the landscaped grounds complete with 300 trees.

Christian Stillmark and Scott James of Douglas Elliman hold the listing.