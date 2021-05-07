Pasadena Pharmacy Becomes the Latest Retailer to Offer VIVIS CBD Products

KATY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2021 / Neutra Corp. (OTC PINK:NTRR) has been accepted as a vendor for the Pasadena Medical Plaza Pharmacy in Pasadena, TX, and the store will have VIVIS-Branded CBD products in stock starting May 12, 2021.

"This is another win for VIVIS and our sales team," said Neutra CEO Sydney Jim. "Our products will be readily available to Pasadena Health Center visitors next door, especially those suffering from chronic pain. VIVIS CBD lotions, creams, topicals and gummies can help relieve that pain. So that makes this a great location for us to open the Pasadena market."

The Pasadena Medical Center Plaza Pharmacy is located at 1430 Pasadena Blvd. Suite B. at the intersection of Curtis Ave. The pharmacy is adjacent to the Pasadena Health Center, whose mission it states is for clients to "experience optimum wellness at all levels."

On May 1, Neutra celebrated a launch party at another of its new retail partner locations in Houston. Restore Hyper Wellness at 2715 Bissonnet St., Suite 140, is set to place its second order for VIVIS products after nearly selling out its initial stock it's the first weekend it was available. Neutra is also nearing acceptance to become a vendor for three regional box store chains and expects an announcement soon.

Last month, Neutra was listed on Zoovu, an online resource that lets VIVIS connect with potential customers looking to learn more about the company's hemp-based products.

About Neutra Corp.

Neutra Corp. (OTC PINK:NTRR) is an early-stage research and development company with a focus on bringing modern healthy living solutions to a multibillion-dollar market. Cutting-edge technologies within the nutraceuticals, food, and drug, and environmental purification sectors are creating a new kind of world culture-one where in which consumers are demanding access to products that promote health and stave off potential health dangers. One of the nutraceutical sub-markets is the new thriving hemp-based CBD market, in which the Company intends to participate. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.NeutraInc.com.

