Partygate probe to meet on Monday after Boris Johnson fires defiant parting shot

Will Walden, a former spokesman for Boris Johnson, said his former boss had 'seen the writing on the wall' that he could be ousted in a potential by-election - Geoff Pugh

A parliamentary committee believed to have found that Boris Johnson misled Parliament will meet on Monday after the former prime minister launched a vitriolic attack on its members and Rishi Sunak.

The privileges committee has decided to bring forward the publication of its damning conclusions after Mr Johnson chose to quit Parliament rather than face a by-election that the panel had been preparing to trigger.

Mr Johnson accused MPs conducting the inquiry into whether he misled the Commons over partygate of a “witch hunt”, as he announced he was quitting the green benches on Friday.

His comments were echoed by Michael Fabricant, the Conservative MP, who decried the “disgraceful treatment” of Mr Johnson by the committee.

John Redwood, another Conservative MP, said: “Sunak supporters used resignations to drive Boris and his supporters from office. To avoid resignations from Parliament the PM has to take the party in a direction more MPs want to go in and use more of its talent.”

However, Mr Johnson’s decision to quit the Commons and denounce the findings against him was criticised by members of the Labour party, including Angela Rayner, who said it was an affront to the British public.

11:20 AM

Boris Johnson's resignation letter in full

Boris Johnson yesterday resigned as an MP after accusing a Commons investigation into whether he misled Parliament over partygate of attempting to “drive me out”.

The former prime minister, in a statement to the media, compared the Privileges Committee probe to a “kangaroo court” as he announced his intention to step down as MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

He said, after receiving a letter from the committee, he believed it was “determined to use the proceedings against me to drive me out of Parliament”.

Read his statement in full here.

10:51 AM

Officials implicated in partygate scandal nominated in Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list

A number of senior officials who were implicated in the partygate scandal have been nominated in Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list.

Martin Reynolds, formerly Mr Johnson’s principal private secretary in No 10, has been nominated for a peerage.

He has admitted emailing Downing Street staff to invite them to come for drinks in the No 10 garden to “make the most of this lovely weather” on May 20, 2020.

The “bring your own booze” event took place at a time when rules and guidance restricted gatherings of more than two people and workplaces were meant to maintain social distancing.

Shelley Williams-Walker, who was head of operations at No 10 during Mr Johnson’s premiership, has been made a dame.

She was allegedly in charge of the music during one of two leaving dos held on the eve of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral on April 16, 2021.

Some attendees were later fined by police for their participation, with socialising indoors banned at the time between people from other households, and when meeting others outdoors was limited to groups of six people or two households.

Jack Doyle, who was director of communications when the partygate story broke, will be made a CBE as part of the honours roll.

10:31 AM

Conservative Party 'has decided to move on from Boris Johnson', says George Osborne

Speaking at the Northern Research Group (NRG) conference in Doncaster, prior to Boris Johnson’s resignation, former chancellor George Osborne said: “There are parts of Boris Johnson that I admire. I like his kind of optimism and his generosity. But there are also things that he proved not to be very good at and one of them was actually implementing things in Government.

“And I personally think the Conservative Party has decided to move on from Boris Johnson.

“I think the Conservative Party has, you know, an opportunity in this election. Obviously, it’s going to be a tough election for the Conservatives to win, but it’s certainly not impossible and I don’t think Labour (has) sealed the deal yet.



“If the Conservative Party is going to win, it’s got to offer a positive agenda. We’ll have been in office for 13/14 years and it can’t be blaming other people for an inability to get things done. It has to show how it can get things done.”

10:22 AM

Chris Bryant: Johnson could be levelled with new contempt of Parliament charge

Sir Chris Bryant, the Labour chairman of the Privileges Committee who recused himself from the Boris Johnson investigation, said the former prime minister could be levelled with a new contempt of Parliament charge after his “narcissistic rant”.

Mr Johnson accused MPs conducting the inquiry into whether he misled the Commons with his assurances over partygate of a “witch hunt” as he announced he was quitting the green benches on Friday.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Sir Chris said: “The report still stands and will have to go to the House.”

‘An attack on the whole House’

He added: “They may want to conclude that there has been an additional contempt of Parliament by the way that Boris Johnson has behaved in the last 24 hours and in the attacks on the committee, which are in effect an attack on the whole House.

“I don’t think anybody can now be in any doubt that Boris Johnson holds Parliament in contempt.

“I thought that was evident through the illegal prorogation of Parliament, but it’s certainly true now.

“The committee could ask the House to come to all sorts of different conclusions about the former member Boris Johnson, which would undoubtedly affect how he is seen into the future.”

09:58 AM

Mr Johnson saw 'writing on the wall'

Will Walden, a former spokesman for Boris Johnson, said his former boss had “seen the writing on the wall” that he could be ousted in a potential by-election triggered by the Privileges Committee’s sanction.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Mr Walden, who said he did not think the former prime minister’s decision to quit as an MP marked the end of Mr Johnson’s political career, added: “I think the most important thing that people need to understand this morning is there is only one thing driving Boris and that is that he likes to win, or at least not to lose.

“And he hasn’t lost an election for 26 years, when the voters of Clwyd South decided he wasn’t their man in 1997.

“I think the first thing to understand is this report clearly threatened to change all that.

‘Protecting his version of the narrative’

“He had seen the writing on the wall, he knew he probably would lose a by-election in his marginal seat. His primary motivation here, as it has been for the last year or so, is protecting his version of the narrative.

“So by going, as he has, all guns blazing, he is able to avoid defeat, he is able to blame pretty much everyone else, including it seems anyone that voted Remain in 2016.

“There is no plan but he is preparing himself for what might be next without the humiliation of being kicked out.

“But it is so Boris. He told the committee that if they found against him, he wouldn’t respect the outcome - and so it has proved, there is no great surprise here.”