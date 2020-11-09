'Party in the U.S.A,' 'FDT': Handful of songs see huge spikes following news of Joe Biden presidency

For some Americans, it's a "Party in the U.S.A."

Following the weekend that saw Joe Biden win the 2020 presidential race, a handful of songs jumped in streams as listeners celebrated the election news.

Miley Cyrus' 2009 iconic party jam "Party in the U.S.A." made a comeback on Saturday, the day the race was called for Biden, and re-emerged in the iTunes Top 200 chart with sales up 810%, according to Chart Data and Billboard.

"Now this is a party in the U.S.A.!" Cyrus tweeted on Saturday, which included an edited video of Biden playing her hit song as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris dances and Donald Trump is escorted off a podium.

The 27-year-old singer also retweeted a series of videos showing crowds singing along to her song in Washington, D.C.

This isn't the only throwback that saw major digital sale gains this weekend. Billboard revealed that rapper YG's 2016 song "FDT," an abbreviation for "F--- Donald Trump", tripled in sales and quadrupled in streams on the Nov. 3 Election Day and continued to boost in sales with a 740% gain on Saturday. Over the weekend, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend posted a video of themselves listening to the song and tagged President Donald Trump, his daughter Ivanka Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner and sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.

Other re-emerging celebratory hits include Coldplay's "A Sky Full of Stars," which saw a 5,353% gain after it was played at Biden and Harris' victory speech ceremony in Delaware, as well as Tom Petty's "I Won't Back Down" (up 996%), according to Billboard.

On the other hand, sales of Bryson Gray's recent pro-Trump rap song "Trump is Your President" dropped 79% between Nov. 3 and Nov. 4 and have generally decreased further since, said Billboard.

After days of anticipating 2020 election results, Joe Biden was declared President-elect on Nov. 7. He pulled ahead to receive the necessary 270 Electoral College votes and defeated President Donald Trump. to become the 46th president of the United States. His victory came after more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in votes that delayed the processing of some ballots.

