Party time! See our best photos from election night in the Sacramento region

Candidates, their staff and their supporters celebrated, or commiserated, across the Sacramento region on Tuesday night as races they’ve worked on for months and sometimes years were resolved — even if we don’t know how yet.

Here’s a look at some of the parties in the Sacramento region, featuring candidates from races from city council all the way up to governor, by The Bee’s visual journalists:

Sacramento City Council District 1

Sacramento City Council candidate Lisa Kaplan and former councilman Steve Hansen look to B.G. Heiland, Kaplan’s husband, as he shows his phone displaying the early returns at an election night party at Oshima Sushi in Natomas on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

Lisa Kaplan, leaning on sign, visits with her City Council campaign supporters and staff at an election night party at Oshima Sushi in Natomas on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

Sacramento Measure O

Dave Kempa, communication director for Neighbors Against Measure O, left, and Tamie Dramer, executive director of Organize Sacramento, right, look over early results at a ‘No on Measure O’ party at Clubhouse 56 in East Sacramento on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. The measure, which would empower Sacramento officials to clear homeless tents more often, was leading in early returns.

Sacramento County Board of Supervisors District 5

Pat Hume listens to a supporter at his Sacramento County Board of Supervisors campaign watch party at campaign offices on Election Day late Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Elk Grove. Jaclyn Moreno ran against Hume for the District 5 seat.

Sacramento County Board of Supervisors District 5 candidate Pat Hume, center, talks with retiring Supervisor Don Nottoli at the Hume campaign office in Elk Grove on Election Day late Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, while watching the results of the race. Jaclyn Moreno ran against Hume for the District 5 seat.

Sacramento County Board of Supervisors candidate Jaclyn Moreno, left, looks at close election results with campaign manager Ryan Brown, left, at an election night party at Waterman Brewing in Elk Grove on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

Sacramento County Board of Supervisors District 5 candidate Jaclyn Moreno, center, chats with her supporters at an election night party at Waterman Brewing in Elk Grove on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

State Senate District 8

State Senate District 8 candidate Angelique Ashby claps before speaking at her election night party at Bella Bru Cafe in Natomas on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. She led in early returns.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg celebrates early results with Angelique Ashby at her state Senate election night party at Bella Bru Cafe in Natomas on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

Angelique Ashby poses for a photo with supporters at her state Senate election night party at Bella Bru Cafe in Natomas on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

Dave Jones, left, gathers with his state Senate campaign supporters and staff, including volunteer Ravi Verma of Rocklin at right, at Rock & Brews at Cal Expo in Sacramento on Election Day late Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, to await the results of his race. Sacramento City Councilwoman Angelique Ashby ran against Jones for the District 8 seat.

Dave Jones gathers with his state Senate campaign supporters and staff at Rock & Brews at Cal Expo in Sacramento on Election Day late Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, to await the results of his race. Sacramento City Councilwoman Angelique Ashby ran against Jones for the District 8 seat.

3rd Congressional District

Republican 3rd Congressional District candidate Kevin Kiley greets supporters at the Opera House Saloon in Roseville, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

Republican 3rd Congressional District candidate Kevin Kiley greets supporters during an election night party at the Opera House Saloon in Roseville, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

Democratic 3rd Congressional District candidate Dr. Kermit Jones supporters and speaks to the media with his wife at Kathrin’s Biergarten in Rocklin on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

Third Congressional District candidate Dr. Kermit Jones greets Rep. John Garamendi, D-Walnut Grove, with other supporters at Kathrin’s Biergarten in Rocklin on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

Proposition 1: Abortion rights

Jodi Hicks, CEO Planned Parenthood of California, makes her remarks at a celebratory watch party for Proposition 1, which adds rights for abortion and contraception to the California constitution, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 at the Citizen Hotel in Sacramento. Hicks was accompanied by Senate Pro Tem Toni Atkins, D-San Diego.

California First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom stands with her children, from left to right, Montana, 13, Brooklynn, 9, Dutch, 6, and Hunter, 11, at the a watch party for Proposition 1, which would add rights for abortion and contraception to the California constitution, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 at the Citizen Hotel in Sacramento.

Dutch William Siebel Newsom, 6, attends a press conference with Gov. Gavin Newsom at a watch party for Proposition 1, which would add rights for abortion and contraception to the California constitution, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 at the Citizen Hotel in Sacramento.

Governor

Gov. Gavin Newsom attends a watch party for Proposition 1, which would add rights for abortion and contraception to the California constitution, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 at the Citizen Hotel in Sacramento.