Party Starters: Everything You Need to Throw the Ultimate Holiday Bash

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Finalize your guest list and put the good booze on ice — it’s time to party. With a kickass playlist, a delicious menu, and a fridge stocked full of drinks, anyone can easily throw together a successful holiday gathering. But if you really want to host a bash your friends will remember forever (or, at least from a couple Polaroids), it’s time to add some new holiday party gear to your entertaining checklist. Don’t worry, you can keep the ice bucket and punch bowl in storage.

More from Rolling Stone

To save you some prep time, the RS Recommends team curated a list of the best party-starters for your next celebration, including the aperitif to serve as your welcome cocktail, next-level games your friends will actually want to play, and, of course, ground-shaking speakers to turn the night into a dance party. Just don’t blame us when the neighbors complain.

(Shopping for the perfect gift? We have you covered with guides to the best Christmas gifts, the best stocking stuffers, and plenty more ideas.)

The Best Holiday Party Ideas: Games, Cocktails, Entertaining Gear

Here are the best holiday party ideas, games, cocktails, and entertaining products to buy this season.

For Stylish Party Tunes: Transparent Speaker

Transparent Speaker

Your sound system should be as striking as any holiday decor, and this tempered-glass Transparent Speaker looks as cool as it sounds. Connect your music via Bluetooth, or let your guests use voice assist to switch up the party playlist.

Buy Transparent Speaker $1,100

For the Ultimate Welcome Cocktail: Ghia First Sip Kit

Ghia First Sip Kit

Catch a buzz without slowing down. The nonalcoholic Ghia First Sip Kit comes with a bottle of apéritif, four cans of “Spritz,” and a convenient pour spout.

Story continues

Buy Ghia First Sip Kit $60

For Vintage Party Pics: Polaroid Go Instant Camera

Polaroid Go

Leave your phone in your pocket, and snap party memories instead with a Polaroid Go Instant Camera. At the end of the night, send your friends home with their own portrait as a thank-you gift.

Buy Polaroid Go $89.99

For Guests Who Wanna Rock Out: Fender American Vintage II 1957 Stratocaster

Fender Stratocaster

Break out the amp and get ready to shred with this retro stunner. A true descendant of the original Fenders, the American Vintage II 1957 Stratocaster is a thing of beauty. The V-shape neck, lacquer finish, and maplewood fingerboard perfectly evoke rock’s golden age.

Buy Fender Stratocaster $2,099.99

For Friends Who Say They Don’t Like Playing Games: Meta Quest 2 VR Headset

Meta Quest 2 VR Headset

Board games feeling stale? Bring your party into the 21st century with a Meta Quest 2 VR Headset. It’s the easiest-to-use model out there, making it ideal for novices and pros alike.

Buy: Meta Quest 2 VR Headset $399.99

For Home Sound-System Heaven: Sonos Sub Mini

Sonos Sub Mini

With sweet bass and balanced sound, the Sonos Sub Mini brings you the home-theater experience in a surprisingly compact package. Enjoy pristine sound, and go cord-free thanks to its wireless connectivity.

Buy Sonos Sub Mini $429

To Go Directly to Mars: David Bowie x Monopoly Board Game Set

David Bowie Monopoly

With albums instead of properties, and tokens inspired by the Thin White Duke, this David Bowie x Monopoly Board Game Set is a great way to inject your party with some rock & roll history.

Buy David Bowie Monopoly Board Game $45

For Spinning Vinyl in Every Room: Audio-Technica Sound Burger Portable Record Player

Audio-Technica Record Player

In the early Eighties, Audio-Technica responded to the Walkman craze by introducing the Sound Burger Portable Record Player. Now, it’s back, and thanks to its wireless setup, you can listen to your vinyl for up to 12 hours. (Sold out? We found the best portable record players on the market.)

Buy Audio-Technica Record Player $199

Flower Power: Rogue Paq Personal Petal Poppy Ashtray

Rogue Paq Ashtray

Each petal on the Rogue Paq Personal Petal Poppy Ashtray is removable, providing five ashtrays — enough for everyone at the table. Put the petals back in place and you have a beautiful decor piece that can tie any room together.

Buy Rogue Paq Ashtray $210

For a Stylish Sipper: OAX Original Tepeztate Mezcal

OAX Mezcal

Your bar cart’s about to look like a work of art with small-batch showstopper OAX Original Tepeztate Mezcal. This high-end beverage is made with 25-year-old wild agave plants from Oaxaca, Mexico. And its stylish bottle is the perfect complement to its smooth taste. (Check out more of our favorite mezcal brands you can buy for your holiday party.)

Buy OAX Original Mezcal $165

For That Late-Night Party Snack: Gozney Roccbox Pizza Stove

Need to whip up a quick meal? The high-powered Gozney Roccbox can cook a Neapolitan pizza in just 60 seconds — all your guests have to do is choose the toppings.

Buy Gozney Roccbox $499

A version of this story appeared in the December 2022 issue of Rolling Stone, now on stands.

Best of Rolling Stone

Click here to see more up-to-date holiday deals!

Click here to read the full article.