Party organiser fined £10,000 after police crack down on Covid rule breakers

The organiser of an illegal house party for around 100 people has been fined £10,000.

Essex Police were called to the unlicensed music event in Kelvedon Hatch, near Brentwood, at around 10.35pm on Friday.

The party was broken up police with officers blocking the road to stop more people arriving at the event.

Officers dispersed the revellers and fined 39 people £200 each for breaching coronavirus restrictions as well as the fine for the organiser before leaving the scene in the early hours of Saturday.

Detective Superintendent Jon Burgess said: “This event was a clear and blatant breach of the Government’s Covid-19 regulations so it was absolutely right that we responded to it and shut it down.

“We know that the end of lockdown measures is within sight but while they remain in place it’s really important we all continue to do the right thing and follow them.

“Events such as these are not only currently a breach of Covid-19 regulations but they also have a significant impact on the people living nearby.

“We will be carrying out additional patrols in the area over the weekend to provide reassurance for people living there.”

