Party at Kitti Hall in Tuk after N.W.T. lifts gathering restrictions

Kitti Hall, Tuktoyaktuk's community hall and recreation centre, as it looked in 2007. The first major community gathering in two years will take place there on Friday. (submitted by Philippe Morin - image credit)

Gathering restrictions have ended in the N.W.T., and residents in Tuktoyaktuk are getting ready for a long-awaited celebration Friday.

Mayor Erwin Elias said it will be the first big community gathering in two years — and they want to celebrate while they can, before any other COVID-19 variants show up.

"I don't know what the turnout is going to be ... We're just trying to make sure we can hold one event here before anything else happens," he said.

Elias has been trying to get a gathering approved in the community for months, ever since the hamlet recovered from a November COVID-19 outbreak that peaked at more than 100 cases.

It all starts at 6 p.m. at Kitti Hall, where there will be a feast, drum dance, square dance and an acknowledgement of people who have helped each other out.

"We're going to be doing some recognition [of] the volunteers, and just recognizing the people that stepped up as a community, especially throughout the pandemic," Elias said.

"It's big for the community and the mental health and wellbeing of the people."

Spirits have lifted across the community, he said, as many COVID-19 restrictions lifted March 1. He said he's been getting calls from people who tell him how happy they are to be able to gather again.

An announcement posted to the Hamlet of Tuktoyaktuk's Facebook page March 1 listed various performers set to attend, including Louie Goose and Michael Francis.

Elias is putting the call out for any N.W.T. residents who are vaccinated against COVID-19 and want to celebrate to come join the festivities.

"I know not every community is doing [this], so we welcome as many people as we can to our community," he said. "As long as you got your vaccinations — and we're using masks — but we're open to visitors."