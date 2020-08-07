Party killers: Colleges hope new rules will slow COVID-19 spread, students aren't convinced

Colleges want their students back this fall. That much is clear.

What’s less clear are the new rules for student conduct in the midst of a pandemic, and how universities will go about enforcing them, especially when the offensive behavior takes place off-campus – or overnight.

The University of Texas at Austin, for example, has banned parties, both on campus and off, saying they put “the health and safety of our community at risk and raise anxiety levels.”

Tulane University in New Orleans threatened suspension or expulsion for students who throw or attend parties that have more than 15 people and asked students to monitor and report on the behavior of their peers.

“Do you really want to be the reason that Tulane and New Orleans have to shut down again?” the message to students concluded.

University of Pennsylvania officials have asked that students refrain from organizing parties while prohibiting students on campus from having “guests” in their “personal space.” In regards to off-campus sleepovers, the university advised that students are “strongly discouraged” against hosting guests during the semester.

A fraternity on Locust Walk is going to throw a party this fall with a blatant disrespect for the health risk of college students spreading COVID (potentially asymptomatically!) in the West Philadelphia community. We’re just calling it now... — CAFSA Penn (@CAFSAPenn) July 31, 2020

With lives at stake, higher education leaders want to avoid the potential spread of coronavirus that comes with reconvening, in some cases, tens of thousands of students in confined spaces.

Jobs are at stake, too. The beleaguered budgets of many universities, already hard hit by the challenges of shifting to online instruction during the spring, need students back on campus to help pay the bills. University towns need them to fill apartments, restaurants and shops.

More than 50 people stood in line waiting to get into Harper's in East Lansing, Mich., in late March, despite officials' warnings. Fourteen men and women who visited the brewpub in June have been confirmed to have the coronavirus.

But to make it all work, college officials will have to rein in the natural boundary-testing behavior of young adults – a thorny, and seemingly impossible, challenge.

"Every college administrator and college president understands that this is a pretty tenuous thing that they're trying to do," said Kevin Kruger, the president of the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators. "How you control the behavior of a large number of adolescents in spaces that are not under institutional control is a big challenge."

A poll from Axios and College Reaction offered a ray of sunshine: Nearly 80% of students said they wouldn’t attend parties like those held before COVID-19 if they happen.

But a survey of nearly 8,000 faculty, staff and graduate students at Purdue University clouded that outlook: 92% of respondents said students wouldn’t get the message about off-campus social distancing.

And a group of students at the University of Kentucky sparred with the institution on Twitter over its reopening plans. Specifically, the group questioned the university's testing plans and its ability to control students off-campus. The university stood by its protocols and said it had faith in its students.

You trust a bunch of 18 and mid 20 kids who burned down a car on state street because they beat Florida to not attend a IFC party? Not to go to Tin Roof? Seems like a bit of willful ignorance. — Movement for Black Lives UKY (@blacklivesuky) August 4, 2020

Some universities have already shown a willingness to punish students who flout protections against the coronavirus. On Thursday, Syracuse University – which had suspended a fraternity for violating social distancing rules in the spring – said it had also suspended a group of students for "knowingly violating quarantine orders," spokeswoman Sarah Scalese said.

"Our students have expressed repeatedly their desire to be on campus this fall," she added. "Our ability to resume residential learning is very much dependent on our community’s behavior and willingness to adhere to public health guidelines."

