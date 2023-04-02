Party Down star talks major change made after original star's absence

STARZ

Party Down co-creator and executive producer John Enbom has opened up about a major change that was made after confirming an original star's absence.

The finale of Party Down 's revival series, which mimics the first two seasons of the sitcom that ran between 2009 and 2010, aired last week with a surprise guest.

In the final episode of season 3, Henry Pollard, played by Adam Scott, turned down the offer to travel abroad to resuscitate his acting career.

During a mid-credit sequence, fans were treated to a cameo appearance from Lizzy Caplan, who played Casey Klein in the original series, after she ran into her former co-worker Henry at a Hollywood event.

Speaking to TVLine about Caplan's brief cameo, showrunner John Enbom said they had to squeeze the star in after learning she was unavailable "for the full run of the thing".

"We hoped that we could maybe steal her for an episode or something like that, but she was totally locked up," said Enbom.

After learning that Caplan was available for one weekend during the schedule, Enbom said they came up with the idea for the mid-credit scene.

When asked if they had plans for a possible Casey/Henry romance had Caplan been available, Enbom said they wrote the first episode around the idea of bringing them back together during a party scene.

However, with Caplan unable to reprise the role for a whole series, Enbom said they had to scrap the plans and start over adding that he has hopes for Casey and Henry to meet again "someday".

"Obviously, we had to start all over again, but that was fully the intention, to see the two of them having each taken these different paths and see what it was like for them to get thrown back together again, see how they’re feeling and all that. So, hopefully someday, but we couldn’t do it this go around."

