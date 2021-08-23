London to bake in 24C heat with glorious sunshine this week

A man exercises in Battersea Park, London (PA)

Londoners can expect an entire week of warm and dry weather this week with summer temperatures beginning to improve.

Forecasters predict London will be one of the warmest parts of England enjoying highs of 24C.

Parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland will bask in 26C sunshine due to “dominating” levels of high pressure, according to the Met Office

It comes after a wetter than usual August for many parts of the UK including London which has faced repeat flooding this summer.

Met Office forecaster Sarah Kent said: “High pressure is dominating this week bringing mostly settled conditions with variable amounts of cloud.

“However, there will be a north-easterly breeze coming in from the North Sea making it feel colder for some regions especially later on in the week.

“Where there is sun, particularly on Wednesday, temperatures could reach highs of 24C in England and Wales, while western areas in Scotland and Northern Ireland could be up to 26C.

“This all depends on the amount of cloud some regions see.”

UV and pollen levels will also be high across parts of England and Wales over the coming days.

Ms Kent said that after Wednesday, the temperature will become cooler as a cold front moves in.

“It’s not going to be wall-to-wall warm weather all week. That north-easterly wind will continue to peg back any chances of the temperature going too high,” she added.

It comes after parts of the UK have seen large amounts of rainfall for the time of year, including the City of London which has experienced its ninth wettest August on record.

A yellow weather warning was issued last weekend when heavy rain and thunder hit parts of England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

However, Ms Kent said this does not represent the country as a whole- concluding that it’s been the seventh warmest August on record.

She added: “This month has pretty much swung back and forth for many, areas in Scotland have been drier than usual, while areas in the south-east have, of course, seen plenty of torrential downpours.

“It hasn’t been so bad, the country has generally seen 72% of its average rainfall for the month so far, which is pretty much where you want to be as we come to the end of August.”

