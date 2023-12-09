Parts of Scotland hit by earthquake

Parts of Scotland were hit by an earthquake.

The earthquake, measuring 2.1ML on the Richter scale, hit Morvern in the Highlands just before 3.30pm.

It was felt by islanders on Lismore, Inner Hebrides, and by villagers in Mallaig and Morar, Highlands.

The British Geological Survey asked for people to share their experiences of the quake online.

Residents of Lismore described a “loud rumbling sound”.

BGS SEISMIC INFORMATION: MORVERN, HIGHLAND 9 DECEMBER 2023 15:18 UTC 2.1 ML DATE: 9 December 2023ORIGIN TIME: 15:18 19s UTCLAT/LON: 56.616° North / 5.591° WestGRID REF: 179.7 kmE / 752.9 kmNDEPTH: 7 kmMAGNITUDE: 2.1 MLLOCALITY: Morvern, Highland pic.twitter.com/fFoZTTiwFA — British Geological Survey (@BritGeoSurvey) December 9, 2023

Villagers in Mallaig and Morar said they also “felt a weak trembling”, as well as experiencing the same noise.

Since October 10, Morvern has been hit by 10 earthquakes.

On December 3, a quake measuring 1.1ML was recorded, and all the previous ones were smaller.

The survey for contributors is here: https://www.earthquakes.bgs.ac.uk/questionnaire/EqQuestIntro.html