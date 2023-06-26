Parts of Northern California could top 100 degrees this week. How long will heat wave last?

Summer heat is creeping back into cities across Northern California.

Once it’s here, the chances of temperatures significantly cooling down anytime soon are slim.

Northern California’s first triple-digit summer heat wave will hit the region this week, between Friday and Sunday. According to the National Weather Service, the widespread heat will be dangerous to anyone without proper hydration and cooling.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

️ Major Heat Risk will impact NorCal late this week into the holiday weekend with widespread triple digit temperatures in the Valley. Now is the time to plan ahead for adequate cooling & hydration, especially if you have outdoor plans for the holiday weekend! #cawx pic.twitter.com/gRuCBvOuMk — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) June 26, 2023

In Sacramento, Saturday is forecast to be the hottest day of the week with a high near 104 degrees. Sunday is expected near 101.

Is triple-digit heat here to stay?

No — at least through the first week of July.

After the heatwave ends on Sunday, temperatures are forecast to exit 100-degree weather but remain very warm.

According to the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Outlook, temperatures across California favor above-normal temperatures between Saturday, July 1, and Wednesday, July 5.

Data was last updated Sunday, June 25.

National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center’s temperature outlook for Saturday, July 1 to Wednesday, July 5.

In Sacramento, the normal high is predicted to reach the low 90s. Similar weather is forecast throughout the Central Valley including Modesto, Stockton, Redding and Chico.

Temperatures in The Bay Area area could be between roughly 10 degrees and 30 degrees cooler. In San Francisco, the highs are expected to be in the upper 60s.

In the Tahoe region, average highs could range between the low 70s and mid 80s.

Between Monday, July 3, and Sunday, July 9, temperatures are predicted to remain relatively the same with below-normal precipitation.

National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center’s temperature outlook for Monday, July 3 to Sunday, July 9.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.