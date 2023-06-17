Parts of North Texas could see large hail, damaging wind Saturday night, officials say

North Texas could see another round of severe storms Saturday evening with a possibility of large hail and damaging winds, according to the National Weather Service Fort Worth.

The storms are expected to develop along a dry line west of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and move toward the Interstate 35 corridor throughout the late afternoon and evening, NWS meteorologist Allison Prater said. A second round of storms from Oklahoma may move through overnight.

Saturday evening storms carry the potential for very large hail, damaging wind and even a few tornadoes, according to Prater.

“Wash, rinse and repeat of what we’ve seen the last few days,” she said.

The storms could arrive in the Dallas-Fort Worth area around 7 p.m, and the worst should be over by midnight when the storms will move east. Not everyone in North Texas will see rain or severe weather, but Prater cautioned that residents should remain weather alert throughout the late afternoon and evening hours and have multiple ways to receive warnings.

Parts of North Texas, including Fort Worth and Dallas, are under a heat advisory until Sunday evening. Saturday’s high temperature is 93, but Prater said the heat index is closer to 106. High humidity continues to push the heat index up, causing it to feel hotter outside than the actual temperature.

A high of 100 is forecast for Monday, which would be the first 100-degree day this year for the Metroplex. Prater said that on average, temperatures don’t reach 100 until July 1.

Prater urges residents to practice heat safety by drinking plenty of water; wearing light, loose clothing; minimizing time spent outside; and knowing the symptoms of heat-related illnesses.

The heat advisory for the Metroplex could be extended beyond Sunday evening, according to Prater. Other areas further south, including Waco and Corsicana, are under an excessive heat warning until Sunday evening.