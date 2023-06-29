Parts of Miami-Dade getting drenched with heavy rain, thunderstorms. Flood advisory issued

A flood advisory was issued Thursday evening in parts of Miami-Dade County as the wet week continues with minor flooding and more downpours, according to the National Weather Service in Miami.

Some areas that will see flooding include Homestead, The Redland, Florida City, Princeton, Richmond West, Everglades National Park and Inlikita.

Before 6 p.m., radar imagery and rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen, and additional 1 to 2 inches are expected.

The advisory is set to expire at 6:45 p.m.