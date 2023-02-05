Parts of Miami-Dade and Broward saw heavy downpours Sunday. Is the worst behind us?

It poured Sunday morning in parts of Miami-Dade and Broward counties, shutting down a portion of a major road in Fort Lauderdale, according to authorities.

Southern Broward and northern Miami-Dade received two to three inches of rain, causing the 900 block of State Road A1A to become impassable.

“Due to heavy rain, numerous areas of the city are flooded,” Fort Lauderdale police warned on Twitter. “Motorists are asked to use caution and to avoid driving through standing water.”

The traffic light is out at SE 15th Street & East Las Olas Blvd. pic.twitter.com/Ki1UYgo2Mu — Fort Lauderdale Police (@ftlauderdalepd) February 5, 2023

But according to the National Weather Service in Miami, the worst is behind us.

“We will most likely not see widespread lines of showers like we did early this morning,” George Rizzuto, a weather service meteorologist, told the Miami Herald. “During the remainder of the day, we should expect some isolated, scattered showers and thunderstorms.”

An elevated risk of high surf and marine hazard remained Sunday from the West Palm Beach area to Biscayne Bay in Miami-Dade, according to the weather service. This means that large breaking waves could result in dangerous conditions for swimmers, surfers and small boat owners.

Will it continue raining?

It’s very likely that you won’t be needing an umbrella for a few days.

Miami-Dade and Broward will see little to no rain from Monday to Thursday, Rizzuto said. On Friday, there is a 30% chance of rain across most of South Florida, according to the weather service. Temperatures will range from low 60s to low 80s.

“Tomorrow we are expecting dry conditions, and that will continue through most of the week until Friday, when our next chance of rain comes in with a cold front,” Rizzuto said.

Watch out for rip currents

If it doesn’t rain during the week, does it mean that it’s safe to go to the beach? Not so fast, the weather service says.

There is a high risk of life-threatening rip currents from north of West Palm Beach to Key Biscayne through Thursday, according to the weather service.

The weather service recommends beachgoers not to swim and to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.