PARTS iD, Inc. Hires General Managers for Boating & Marine and RV & Camper Verticals

Michael Bowers and Terry Graham will work to establish new vendor relationships, cultivate existing partnerships, enhance the customer experience, and drive sales within high-growth boating/marine and camper/RV verticals

CRANBURY, N.J., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE American: ID) (“PARTS iD” or “Company”), the owner and operator of, among other verticals, “CARiD.com,” a leading digital commerce platform for the automotive industry, today announced that it has hired Michael Bowers as General Manager of Boating & Marine and Terry Graham as General Manager of RV & Camper, two high-growth verticals for the business.



Michael Bowers comes to PARTS iD with extensive supplier management and purchasing experience across the boating, automotive and fitness retail industries including eight years at the Brunswick Boat Group, the largest boat manufacturer in the U.S., and 15 years at Panasonic. Bowers will apply his knowledge of the manufacturer landscape, marine and boating fitment considerations, and lifestyle trends to lead vendor relations and inventory expansion for the BOATiD.com vertical.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the PARTS iD team at such an exciting time for the boating industry and ecommerce as a whole,” said Michael Bowers, General Manager of Boating & Marine at PARTS iD, Inc. “I was incredibly impressed by the breadth of product selection available to boaters on BOATiD. With a solid foundation of fitment data, industry knowledge and vendor relationships built over the years, I look forward to working with this team to apply these same key value propositions in our efforts to expand the boating segment and offer unparalleled selection and service to more customers.”

Terry Graham is a retail industry veteran, previously holding management roles at Sears and Advance Auto Parts, as well as Camping World, where he worked as a Senior Buyer for nine years, focusing on improving the product assortment, growing the vendor base and developing market strategy. As General Manager, Graham will focus on enhancing the CAMPERiD.com shopper journey by expanding category offerings, amplifying product information and customer resources, all with the goal of providing the most optimized online experience available for camper and RV products.

“Successful retailers present products and information in a way that leads a customer to make the right decision, with confidence. This is incredibly true in an industry like outdoor recreation and RV accessories, where each product will fulfill a specific need within the shopper’s journey and reliability of parts and accessories is paramount,” said Terry Graham, General Manager of RV & Camper at PARTS iD, Inc. “PARTS iD and its stores offer the foundation needed to provide an unparalleled shopping experience for RV and camper customers and I can’t wait to apply my retail industry experience to this growing market.”

These hires come at a time when boating and outdoor recreation have seen tremendous growth. According to the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA), U.S. sales of boats, marine products and services reached an estimated $47 billion in 2020 , a 9% increase from the previous year, and continuing a 13 year trend of growth for the industry. Additionally, the RV Industry Association reports a 43.4% year-over-year growth in RV shipments from 2019 to 2020 .

“Michael Bowers and Terry Graham each bring a wealth of experience in retail, supplier relations and strategic growth. This, coupled with their respective knowledge of the boating and camping/RV categories, make them ideal additions to our team. With the recent growth in the boating and RV industries, PARTS iD is working hard to position itself as a leader in these segments, attracting both new and old customers in search of any and all parts and accessories to fulfill their boating and camper needs,” said Nino Ciappina, CEO of PARTS iD Inc. “These hires will enable us to continue to optimize vendor relations, inventory growth and customer service for BOATiD.com and CAMPERiD.com, building true and reliable one-stop-shops for customers. With our platform and growing leadership team, we’re well-positioned to increase our market share and awareness in these high-value categories.”

For more information, please visit www.partsidinc.com .

About PARTS iD, Inc.

PARTS iD is a technology-driven, digital commerce company focused on creating custom infrastructure and unique user experiences within niche markets. Founded in 2008 with a vision of creating a one-stop eCommerce destination for the automotive parts and accessories market, PARTS iD has since become a market leader and proven brand-builder, fueled by its commitment to delivering a revolutionary shopping experience; comprehensive, accurate, and varied product offerings; and continued digital commerce innovation.

