Parts of England to remain in tighter coronavirus lockdown

Large swathes of northern England and Leicester will remain under tighter lockdown for a third week as coronavirus infection rates continue to climb sharply in some districts, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has announced.

The decision was taken by Matt Hancock, the health secretary, in collaboration with local leaders after cases failed to drop sufficiently.

The measures – originally brought in with a few hours’ notice on 31 July – will “help protect local residents, and allow more time for the changes to have an effect, cutting transmission among households”, the DHSC said.

The restrictions continue to affect residents in Greater Manchester; Calderdale, Kirklees and Bradford in West Yorkshire; Leicester; and the following areas of east Lancashire: Blackburn with Darwen, Burnley, Hyndburn, Pendle, Preston and Rossendale.

Casinos, skating rinks, bowling alleys, exhibition halls, conference centres and indoor play areas will not be permitted to open in these areas. Elsewhere in England they can open from Saturday.

People in the affected areas will not be permitted to mix with other households (apart from those in their support bubble) within private homes or gardens. They will still able to meet others in groups of up to six individuals, or two households, in outdoor public places.

Pools, indoor gyms and other leisure facilities as well as nail bars, spas and beauty salons will continue to remain closed in Bradford, Blackburn with Darwen, and Leicester.

Shielding will also continue for individuals in Blackburn with Darwen, and Leicester.

View photos A virtually deserted Silver Street in Leicester on 30 July. Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA More

The latest data shows a continuing rise in cases in Oldham in Greater Manchester and Pendle in east Lancashire, while numbers remain high in Blackburn with Darwen. Local leaders are now setting up an enhanced incident team to try to bring infection rates under control, with support offered from the government, the DHSC said.

According to the government’s weekly surveillance report, rates in Pendle are the highest, with 89.7 cases per 100,000 people recorded between 3 and 9 August. Oldham is next, with 82.3 and then Blackburn with 77.9 – a drop on the previous week but still far too high.

Halifax in Calderdale, West Yorkshire, also continues to cause concern, with the council warning residents that the situation was “very serious”.

Infection levels in other parts of north-west England and West Yorkshire are still troubling the government enough to insist that some lockdown rules – notably a ban on gatherings in private homes or gardens – should remain until next week.

Writing on her blog on Thursday, Calderdale’s director of public health, Debs Harkins, said infection rates in Calderdale were increasing faster than in any other borough in the Yorkshire and Humber region – particularly among key workers.

“Although we only have limited information about how and where people become infected, the data we do have indicates that we are seeing Covid-19 cases in people who have been working in essential roles right throughout the lockdown. These are the people who care for us, feed us, serve us and transport us. Since lockdown has eased, these are the people who are more likely to come into contact with Covid-19. These are the people who should be celebrated rather than blamed,” she wrote.

On Thursday there were concerns among officials in Oldham that the town might be locked down further by central government after case numbers continued to rise much faster than in the rest of the region. But the government has resisted calls from its own MPs to take a more hyperlocal approach to the crisis.

However, it kept the door open to varying the order – to tighten restrictions in some areas and lift them in others – saying: “As part of ensuring a proportionate yet robust response to the virus, where possible the government will remove individual areas from these measures while maintaining or even strengthening measures in others as necessary – just as has been done in other areas where local measures have been brought in, such as Leicestershire.”

Story continues