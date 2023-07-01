Parts of Alberta under emergency alert due to tornado

A funnel cloud forming just north of Carstairs. (Submitted/Jake Beck - image credit)

An Alberta emergency alert has been issued for parts of southern and central Alberta after a tornado was sighted near the town of Didsbury, Alta.

Environment and Climate Change Canada said at 1:50 p.m. meteorologists were tracking a severe thunderstorm that is producing a tornado.

Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible.

The tornado — located near Didsbury, about 82 kilometres north of Calgary — is moving southeast at 40 kilometres per hour.

"This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation," reads the alert on Environment Canada's website.

"Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately."

The Government of Alberta's website notes that a critical alert means residents or people within the area should take action now.

As of 2:05 p.m., the affected areas are the following: Mountain View County, Didsbury, Olds and Carstairs.