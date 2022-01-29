Parts of 10 states under blizzard warnings, 100K+ without power in Massachusetts amid powerful winter storm

Christine Fernando, USA TODAY
·3 min read

After dumping a half-foot of snow on areas from New York City to Maine — creating blizzard conditions in some regions — a powerful winter storm is bringing a mix of more heavy snow and strong winds to the East Coast Saturday.

Winter weather will spread from the mid-Atlantic coast to the Northeast coast throughout Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. The conditions are expected to taper off by Sunday as the storm moves into Canada, the NWS said.

The storm also has the potential to shut down major highways and, with its gusty winds, may lead to widespread power outages in the Northeast. More than 100,000 customers in Massachusetts were already without power Saturday morning.

The Weather Service says the winter storm is a bomb cyclone, which occurs through the process known as bombogenesis.

Parts of 10 states are under blizzard warnings Saturday: Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and Virginia. This includes major cities such as Philadelphia, New York and Boston as New England is expected to bear the brunt of the powerful nor'easter, with wind gusts as high as 70 mph.

"This is going to be a dangerous, life-threatening storm, especially in southern New England," AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter said.

People in the region woke up Saturday morning to snow accumulation already in the double digits, according to AccuWeather, and an additional 24 to 36 inches could fall in parts of New England.

Much of the Northeast coast will see snowfall accumulations of more than a foot, NWS said. Some regions will see as much as two to three inches of snowfall per hour, according to the weather service.

Cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills across the East following the storm may "exacerbate an already dangerous situation for those without power/heat," the NWS said.

A dusting of snow falls at dawn as the beginning of a major snow storm arrives Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Somerville, Mass. A powerful nor&#39;easter swept up the East Coast on Saturday, threatening to bury parts of 10 states under deep, furiously falling snow accompanied by coastal flooding and high winds that could cut power and leave people shivering in the cold weather expected to follow.
Thousands of flights were canceled Saturday as the storm hit, according to FlightAware, and officials across the coast warned people to stay off roads as high winds and snow create potential whiteout conditions.

"Expect whiteout conditions and nearly impossible travel at times," the NWS said.

Rhode Island banned nonemergency road travel starting Saturday morning, and Delaware allowed only essential personnel on roads in three counties. Massachusetts also banned heavy trucks on interstate highways for most of the day.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation warned on Twitter that already difficult travel will worsen throughout the day.

"Avoid travel if possible," the department said. "If you must go out, take it slow & let crews treat/clear roads safely."

Storm may set record in Boston

While Boston is no stranger to snowstorms, this weekend's storm is forecast to be the city's first blizzard since 2018 and may even become one of the largest on record, AccuWeather said.

If Boston sees 20 inches or more of snow, the storm could break into the city's top 10 snowfall slots, the weather service said. More than 24.6 inches could put it into the number one spot, over the previous record from January 2015.

AccuWeather has forecast 18 to 24 inches of snow in Boston.

Past major blizzards in the city include the President's Day Storm of 2003, which buried some areas under 30 inches of snow as Boston faced 27.6 inches, according to AccuWeather.

VARIOUS CITIES - JANUARY 29: People walk through lower Manhattan in the pre-dawn hours as a winter storm brings heavy snow, freezing temperatures and blowing winds to the area on January 29, 2022 in New York City.
Contributing: Doyle Rice, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

Contact News Now Reporter Christine Fernando at cfernando@usatoday.com or follow her on Twitter at @christinetfern.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Winter storm: Blizzard warnings as wind, snow hits Boston, Northeast

