Partnership to Operate Malaysia's National Blockchain Infrastructure Sealed
Malaysia's Blockchain Infrastructure will be jointly created and operated by Zetrix, a Malaysia-based layer-1 blockchain structure and MIMOS Technology Solutions Sdn. Bhd. (MTSSB), a tech consultancy, after the two entities signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU), according to a press release on Friday.
Malaysia’s national blockchain infrastructure will be for all levels of government and commercial sectors, the announcement said.
Zetrix launched its Mainnet on April 15 after it was founded and developed by MYEG, an e-government services provider and digital services company.
Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob attended the event where MYEG and MTSSB signed an MOU alongside the nation's Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation as well as the Minister of Economic Planning.
Malaysia's Ministry for Science, Technology and Innovation didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.
Earlier this year, Zetrix was revealed as the international supernode to Xinghuo BIF, the national blockchain infrastructure of China, to facilitate trade between China and international parties using blockchain technology.
Malaysia has shown promise as a future crypto hub for Asia by remaining free of capital gains tax, having a British common law system and a bilingual workforce.
