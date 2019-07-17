New partnership gives CFL franchises new digital concussion platform

TORONTO — The CFL has entered into a new partnership that will allow its teams to utilize a digital platform to execute and monitor the effectiveness of the league's concussion protocol.

The CFL announced Wednesday it has teamed up with Vancouver-based HeadCheck Health, Inc. The company's mobile and web-based technology will allow CFL medical staffs to monitor the effectiveness of the league's concussion protocol in real-time.

"We're delighted to partner with HeadCheck as part of our ongoing commitment to player health and safety," Kevin McDonald, the CFL's vice-president of football operations and player safety, said in a statement. "Their application streamlines our record keeping and that’s an important element of consistent and comprehensive care."

All nine CFL teams will use the HeadCheck digital platform from a phone, tablet, or computer to execute baseline, sideline, and post-injury concussion assessments. That will make it easier for concussion records to follow players from team to team and for aggregate data to be examined for identifying player-safety improvements.

"As a home-grown Canadian company that started out of the research lab with University Football players, we couldn't be happier to be working with the top football brand in our country," said Harrison Brown, CEO of HeadCheck Health, Inc. "We're excited to build a long-term relationship with the league and showcase at the biggest stage our ability to make a difference in player safety."

The Canadian Press