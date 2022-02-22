Partnership brings furry friends to seniors’ residence

·4 min read

Smiles abound at River Ridge Seniors Village as staff and residents describe their new companions, all of whom are of the furry variety.

Two rabbits and four cats made River Ridge, a Park Place residence, their home earlier this month when facility staff joined together with local rescue organizations, Bunny Run Rabbit Rescue and the Southern Alberta Humane Society.

“I thought it would be so good for everybody,” Jodi Thorimbert, director of care at River Ridge, told the News. “We’ve been locked down for two years now and I was just looking at anything to boost their spirits.”

Thorimbert came up with the idea of fostering the animals after reading about a seniors’ residence in Ontario which had done the same, to great success. She reached out and worked with staff at Bunny Run Rabbit Rescue and SAHS to find animals who would be the right fit for the environment and who would react well to residents. The rabbits, Marmalade and Odin, are docile and used to being held. The cats, Ma, Malory, Cheryl and Doc, are all calm and friendly.

Despite being at River Ridge for only a few weeks, the animals are settling in well and already staff report seeing a positive impact on residents.

“We find our cats sitting on residents’ beds. We find residents we’d never expect, in the animals’ rooms, just sitting in their company. It’s just so calming for them,” Thorimbert said. “We even had a resident at our resident council meeting say she feels like it’s lowering her blood pressure, just to sit and watch them (and) to pet them, she feels like it makes her blood pressure go down. Whether it does or not, the fact she believes it’s making a difference is all that matters.”

Recreation specialist Isaac Wells has also seen a change since the animals arrived.

“It’s brought joy to the building,” Wells said. “When one of us take the pet to the resident, you can see the joy coming. It brings them back to a time when they had their own (pets), especially in Alberta and Saskatchewan. It’s a farming community, everybody had cats and rabbits.”

The animals can even help calm residents who struggle with behaviour linked to Alzheimer’s and dementia.

“The therapy value for Alzheimer’s and dementia (patients) is just fabulous,” he said. “You see such a calming factor.”

Marguerite Lemire is one of many residents who enjoys spending time with the animals, especially Marmalade and Odin, who sit on her lap and listen as she sings to them. Lemire used to raise rabbits and is a self-proclaimed animal lover.

“He’s so cute,” Lemire said, while Marmalade sat on her lap.

Throughout the duration of speaking with Lemire, Marmalade never made a move to leave. When saying goodbye to the pair, Lemire smiled and said, “I enjoyed talking to you and showing off my bunny.”

Not only do residents love the animals, so do staff and their families.

“I also find there’s a new bond between my staff and the residents because now they share that love and caring for the animals,” Thorimbert said. “It has been a tremendous asset for us. With limited visitation, this has given us a whole new thing to focus – a positive.”

Officials with the rescue organizations are also pleased with the arrangement, and hope it will be made permanent.

“I think it’s a fantastic idea,” De Seaton, president of the Southern Alberta Humane Society, said. “We put ourselves in the place of somebody put into the care home who’s loved animals their whole life, then suddenly they have no animal. It would be heartbreaking … So for them to do this for residents, it’s amazing.

“I think it just gives them happiness and lets them show their empathy. It gives them something else – a little bit more to look forward to every day.”

Amanda Hennessey, president and foster co-ordinator for Bunny Run Rabbit Rescue, hopes the partnership with River Ridge will raise awareness about adoption and the benefit of an animal’s presence.

“We thought it would be a great opportunity,” Hennessey told the News. “We know animals can be great therapy … It gives you something to care about, and bunnies are so full of personality … even if you’re watching them, they can bring a smile to your face.”

Seaton, Hennessey and Thorimbert hope other local seniors’ care facilities would consider fostering or adopting animals, for the benefit of both the animals and the facility residents.

“I think its a win-win for everybody. We’re helping (the animals) find a good home (and) they’re pretty loved.,” said Thorimbert.

KENDALL KING, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Medicine Hat News

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Boris Johnson’s Russia sanctions slammed by MPs as not tough enough

    Boris Johnson’s sanctions against Russia have been slammed as not tough enough by MPs. The UK is placing penalties on five Russian banks and three "very high net worth" individuals linked to Vladmir Putin after Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine. Tory MP Tom Tugendhat said UK sanctions against Russia should go “much further, much faster”.

  • Pickleball is one of Canada's fastest-growing sports. But the paddle and ball can make a racket

    Pickleball has been a blessing for some during the COVID-19 pandemic, offering up exercise, fresh air, and a chance to socialize outdoors. But for some who live near pickleball courts, the cacophony that comes with the burgeoning sport can be a curse. Many pickleballers play their sport on reconfigured outdoor tennis courts. The sport has ties to tennis, but uses a paddle instead of a racket, and a hard ball instead of a fuzzy tennis ball. The results can be noisy. Connie Ball, who lives near pi

  • Five to Know: Kripps wins bronze for Canada's 26th medal as Games come to a close

    BEIJING — KRIPPS MAKES IT 26 Justin Kripps looked up to the sky to savour the moment. The Canadian had just held off the determined German opposition to win bronze in four-man bobsled by six-hundredths of a second. Kripps exchanged hugs with his elated teammates – Ryan Sommer of White Rock, B.C.; Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont.; and Ben Coakwell of Moose Jaw, Sask. – then paused for a moment of reflection. "It was definitely a combination of joy and relief," said the 35-year-old. "It was such a battl

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Promises of a 'fried-chicken pension'

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — As he leaves Beijing with two Olympic medals, South Korean short-track speedskater Hwang Daeheon sounds giddy about a “fried chicken pension” waiting at home. Hwang, who won the gold in the men’s 1,500 meters and a silver in the 5,000-meter relay, has been promised a lifetime supply of fried chicken by food industry tycoon Yoon Hong-geun, chairman of the BBQ delivery franchise who also served as the chief of South Korea’s athletic mission at the Games. “The first thing

  • Taiwan premier wants athlete punished for wearing China suit

    TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s premier wants a Taiwanese Olympic speedskater to be punished for wearing what appeared to be a suit from China’s team during training. Symbols of the two sides are especially sensitive at a time when China's ruling Communist Party, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory even though the island has long operated with its own government, is trying to intimidate the democracy by flying fighter jets and bombers nearby. Huang Yu-ting, one of four Taiwanese athletes

  • Knicks' Obi Toppin wins dunk contest as others struggle

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The latest from All-Star Saturday: Obi Toppin won the slam dunk contest, earning a 47 on his final dunk when he needed to do little more than put the ball in the basket after Juan Toscano-Anderson couldn't on his previous try. In a disappointing finish to All-Star Saturday, the four dunkers occasionally left the judging panel of Hall of Famers with expressionless looks on their faces. Toppin, the New York Knicks forward, beat Golden State's Toscano-Anderson in the final round to

  • Flames edge past Kraken for ninth win in a row

    CALGARY — Thanks to Elias Lindholm extending his goal streak to seven games, the Calgary Flames extended their winning streak to nine. Lindholm notched the game-winner at 7:31 of the third period on Saturday as Calgary overcame a superb goaltending performance from Philipp Grubauer to win 2-1 over the Seattle Kraken. “Big players come up in big moments of the game,” said Jacob Markstrom, Lindholm's Swedish countryman, who made 22 saves to improve to 22-10-5. Lindholm has nine goals over the span

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime through to Marseille final with win over Russia's Safiullin

    MARSEILLE, France — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is through to yet another final, this time at the Open 13 in Marseille. The 21-year-old Montrealer topped Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin 7-6(4), 7-6(5) in the semifinals on Saturday. Auger-Aliassime, the tournament's No. 3 seed, fired 15 aces and saved 6-of-8 break points across the two hour, 27 minute-long match. He broke Safiullin's serve twice in the opening set and won 79 per cent of his first-serve points across the match. The Canadian w

  • Maple Leafs trade Nick Ritchie to Coyotes for Ryan Dzingel, Ilya Lyubushkin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have traded forward Nick Ritchie and a conditional pick to the Arizona Coyotes for forward Ryan Dzingel and defenceman Ilya Lyubushkin. The pick the Leafs are sending will either be their third-round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft or their second-round pick in 2025. Ritchie, 26, signed with Toronto in the summer. He put up nine points in 33 games played. In January, Ritchie was placed on waivers. He was able to clear and was then assigned to Toronto's taxi squa

  • Pesce's OT goal leads Hurricanes over Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brett Pesce scored 4 minutes, 42 seconds into overtime, Vincent Trocheck had a goal and an assist and the Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Monday. Nino Niederreiter and Teuvo Teravainen also scored for the Hurricanes, who won their third straight. Gerry Mayhew, Patrick Brown and Oskar Lindblom tallied goals for the Flyers. Philadelphia, playing its second contest of a club-record eight-game homestand, lost its fifth in

  • Curry sets 3s record, LeBron the winner in NBA All-Star Game

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Stephen Curry delivered the greatest long-distance shooting performance in All-Star Game history, then LeBron James delivered another victory. Curry made a record 16 3-pointers and scored 50 points before James made a turnaround jumper that gave Team LeBron a 163-160 victory over Team Durant on Sunday night. Curry needed one more 3-pointer to break Anthony Davis' record of 52 points but missed his final attempt. But with James' team needing a basket to reach the target score of

  • All-girls tackle football league in Edmonton makes its return after COVID shut down

    An all-girls tackle football league is reforming after COVID tackled its budding popularity. Back in 2019, the Capital District Minor Football Association (CDMFA) got the program off the ground, with about 50 girls. The 2020 season was set to double, with around 120 girls registered, but COVID-19 shut that season down, according to Tanya Walter, CDMFA's technical director. This year, the club isn't sure what to expect, but they're hoping to get that momentum back, starting with a camp and practi

  • Silver sees no easy fix to issues in Simmons-Harden trade

    CLEVELAND (AP) — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver didn't like the circumstances that led to the blockbuster Ben Simmons-James Harden trade. He just doesn't see a way to fix them. Silver noted that players being unhappy with their teams and asking for trades is nothing new. But the commissioner said Saturday that a player taking the stance Simmons did with the Philadelphia 76ers, refusing to play knowing he would be fined, is more complicated. “I don’t have something specific in mind that can prevent

  • Olympics Live: Youth games hope to include North Korea

    BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics: ___ South Korean Olympic officials say they still want to include North Korea in helping host the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics and the IOC is also interested in the project. Korean Sport & Olympic Committee president Lee Kee Heung says the organization will offer North Korea the opportunity to hold the event together. South Korea is hosting the next winter edition of the Youth Olympics in two years’ time in Gangwon province. It will use som

  • Olympian fires back at haters 12 years later: 'I am not a helpless little b-tch'

    Jenise Spiteri's epic response to her haters was over a decade in the making.

  • Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews gives snarky response to reporter's 'great question'

    Auston Matthews has finally revealed why he skated into the crossbar.

  • At Olympics, cybersecurity worries linger in background

    BEIJING (AP) — Warnings to use disposable “burner” phones and laptops. Privacy-protecting software. Concerns about a security flaw in an official Games smartphone app. Such precautions fueled unease about data privacy for competitors and attendees at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Not everyone heeded them. “Honestly, I’ve been coming to China for 12 years or whatever, and I’m not that important,” Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris said. “Maybe if I was a diplomat or something, then I’d switch o

  • Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet happy with his all-star experience

    Fred VanVleet's all-star experience is over. The Toronto Raptors guard scored six points in nine minutes of action as part of Team LeBron's 163-160 victory Sunday over Team Durant. But while VanVleet didn't get too great of a chance to show what he could do, he feels like his time knocking boots with the NBA's elite, past and present, was worthwhile. "It was probably being in the locker room and just being around the guys and hear some of the stories and share stories," VanVleet said over video

  • Flores hired to Steelers staff; lawsuit against NFL proceeds

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Brian Flores is back in the NFL. The Pittsburgh Steelers hired the former Miami Dolphins coach on Saturday to serve as a senior defensive assistant. Flores will specialize in working with Pittsburgh's linebackers, a group that includes NFL Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt. The hiring comes less than three weeks after Flores, who is Black, sued the NFL and three teams over alleged racist hiring practices following his dismissal by Miami. Flores led the Dolphins to consecut

  • Canada women look for more balanced performance against Germany at English tournament

    Olympic champion Canada is looking for a more balanced performance against third-ranked Germany on Sunday after an uneven showing in its opening 1-1 tie with England at the Arnold Clark Cup. The sixth-ranked Canadian women were second-best in the first half against No. 8 England on Thursday in Middlesbrough before finding their feet in the second half with Janine Beckie's elegant 55th-minute strike securing the draw. "That England game, it took us half a game to get into that. Then we started to