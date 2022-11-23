Partners Value Investments L.P. Announces Q3 2022 Interim Results

Partners Value Investments LP
·3 min read
Partners Value Investments LP
Partners Value Investments LP

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Partners Value Investments L.P. (the “Partnership” TSX: PVF.UN TSX:PVF.PR.U) announced today its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2022. All amounts are stated in US dollars.

The Partnership recorded net income of $51.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to net income of $9.7 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in income was primarily driven by higher foreign currency gains related to the Partnership's preferred shares and corporate borrowings and tax recoveries in the current period. Income of $49.3 million was attributable to the Equity Limited Partners ($0.61 per Equity LP unit) and income of $1.7 million was attributable to Preferred Limited Partners.

The market price of a Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (“Brookfield”) share was $40.89 per share as at September 30, 2022 (December 31, 2021 – $60.38). The market price of a Brookfield share was $44.07 on November 21, 2022.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)
For the period ended September 30
(Thousands, US dollars)

Three Months Ended

 



Nine Months Ended

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Investment income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dividends

$

19,800

 

 

$

17,458

 

 

$

58,047

 

 

$

99,350

 

Other investment income

 

2,150

 

 

 

1,116

 

 

 

3,970

 

 

 

4,160

 

 

 

21,950

 

 

 

18,574

 

 

 

62,017

 

 

 

103,510

 

Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses

 

(423

)

 

 

(448

)

 

 

(2,049

)

 

 

(1,983

)

Financing costs

 

(2,435

)

 

 

(2,132

)

 

 

(7,449

)

 

 

(6,382

)

Retractable preferred share dividends

 

(10,599

)

 

 

(7,207

)

 

 

(29,466

)

 

 

(26,425

)

 

 

8,493

 

 

 

8,787

 

 

 

23,053

 

 

 

68,720

 

Other items

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investment valuation gains (losses)

 

(3,683

)

 

 

2,692

 

 

 

9,559

 

 

 

8,685

 

Amortization of deferred financing costs

 

(872

)

 

 

(764

)

 

 

(2,524

)

 

 

(3,301

)

Current taxes (expense) recovery

 

(73

)

 

 

(618

)

 

 

(20,248

)

 

 

1,627

 

Deferred taxes recovery (expense)

 

7,557

 

 

 

(3,310

)

 

 

22,880

 

 

 

(11,481

)

Foreign currency gains (losses)

 

39,590

 

 

 

2,960

 

 

 

49,279

 

 

 

(27,186

)

Net income

$

51,012

 

 

$

9,747

 

 

$

81,999

 

 

$

37,064

 

Change in Net Book Value

The information in the following table shows the changes in net book value:

For the period ended September 30
(Thousands, except per unit amounts)

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

Total

 

 

 

Per Unit

 

 

Total

 

 

 

Per Unit

Net book value, beginning of period1

$

5,410,628

 

 

$

66.90

 

$

7,482,738

 

 

$

92.47

Net income2

 

49,290

 

 

 

 

 

 

76,833

 

 

 

 

Other comprehensive income2

 

(470,850

)

 

 

 

 

 

(2,560,649

)

 

 

 

Adjustment for impact of warrants3

 

(25,628

)

 

 

 

 

 

(32,561

)

 

 

 

Equity LP repurchases

 

(445

)

 

 

 

 

 

(3,366

)

 

 

 

Net book value, end of period1,4

$

4,962,995

 

 

$

61.38

 

$

4,962,995

 

 

$

61.38

  1. Calculated on a fully diluted basis. Net book value is a non-IFRS measure used by management to measure the value of an Equity LP unit on a fully diluted basis. It is equal to total equity less General Partner equity, Preferred Limited Partners’ equity and Non-Controlling Interests' equity plus the value of consideration to be received on exercising of warrants, which as of September 30, 2022, was $345 million (December 31, 2021 – $378 million). Opening net book values per unit have been re-casted to conform to current period’s per unit presentation.

  2. Attributable to Equity Limited Partners.

  3. The basic weighted average number of Equity Limited Partnership (“Equity LP”) units outstanding during the period ended September 30, 2022 was 66,178,285. The diluted weighted average number of Equity Limited Partnership (“Equity LP”) units available and outstanding for the period ended September 30, 2022, was 80,885,749; this includes the 14,707,464 Equity LP units issued through the exercise of all outstanding warrants.

  4. At the end of the period, the diluted Equity LP units outstanding were 80,861,767.

Financial Profile

The Partnership’s principal investment is its interest in approximately 130 million Class A Limited Voting Shares (“Brookfield shares”) of Brookfield. This represents approximately an 8% interest as at September 30, 2022. In addition, the Partnership owns a diversified investment portfolio of marketable securities.

The information in the following table has been extracted from the Partnership’s Statement of Financial Position:

As at
(Thousands, US dollars)

 

(Unaudited)
September 30,
2022

 

 

December 31,
2021

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

230,988

 

$

80,704

Accounts receivable and other assets

 

29,975

 

 

65,418

Investment in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 1

 

5,329,435

 

 

7,869,681

Other investments carried at fair value

 

330,593

 

 

344,983

Deferred tax asset2

 

6,950

 

 

 

$

5,927,941

 

$

8,360,786

Liabilities and Equity

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable and other liabilities

$

40,196

 

$

7,693

Corporate borrowings

 

216,162

 

 

236,513

Preferred shares3

 

890,673

 

 

835,019

Deferred tax liability

 

 

 

23,431

 

 

1,147,031

 

 

1,102,656

Equity

 

 

 

 

 

Equity Limited Partners

 

4,617,893

 

 

7,105,075

General Partner

 

1

 

 

1

Preferred Limited Partners

 

153,054

 

 

153,054

Non-controlling interests

 

9,962

 

 

 

$

5,927,941

 

$

8,360,786

  1. The investment in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. consists of 130 million Brookfield shares with a quoted market value of $40.89 per share as at September 30, 2022 (December 31, 2021 – $60.38).

  2. The deferred tax asset represents the potential tax recovery arising from the excess of the tax value of net assets over the respective carrying values. Changes in the deferred tax asset balance are mainly related to changes in the market value of the Partnership’s investments and foreign currency fluctuations.

  3. Represents $667 million of retractable preferred shares less $13 million of unamortized issue costs as of September 30, 2022 (December 31, 2021 – $612 million less $13 million), $152 million of three series of preferred shares (December 31, 2021 - $152 million) and $84 million of three series of preferred shares (December 31, 2021 - $84 million) of a subsidiary of the Partnership, issued in December 2021.

For further information, contact Investor Relations at 416-956-5141.

Note: This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian provincial securities laws and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities regulations. The words “potential” and “estimated” and other expressions which are predictions of or indicate future events, trends or prospects and which do not relate to historical matters, identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements with regard to the Partnership’s potential future income taxes.

Although the Partnership believes that its anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and information are based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations, the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond its control, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Partnership to differ materially from anticipated future results, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and information.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to: the financial performance of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., the impact or unanticipated impact of general economic, political and market factors; the behavior of financial markets, including fluctuations in interest and foreign exchanges rates; global equity and capital markets and the availability of equity and debt financing and refinancing within these markets; strategic actions including dispositions; changes in accounting policies and methods used to report financial condition (including uncertainties associated with critical accounting assumptions and estimates); the effect of applying future accounting changes; business competition; operational and reputational risks; technological change; changes in government regulation and legislation; changes in tax laws, catastrophic events, such as earthquakes and hurricanes; the possible impact of international conflicts and other developments including terrorist acts; and other risks and factors detailed from time to time in the Partnership’s documents filed with the securities regulators in Canada.

The Partnership cautions that the foregoing list of important factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on the Partnership’s forward-looking statements and information, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Except as required by law, the Partnership undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements and information, whether written or oral, that may be as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



Latest Stories

  • Duvernay-Tardif back with Jets after working on residency

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The Doctor is back in — on the football field. Veteran guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif signed with the Jets' practice squad Friday, giving New York some depth on a unit hit hard by injuries this season. Duvernay-Tardif stepped away from football after spending the last two months of last season with the Jets so he could begin working on his medical residency program at a Montreal-area hospital. “It's phenomenal,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said of Duvernay-Tardif balancing b

  • Bengals, Burrow look to keep momentum after beating Steelers

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow said Sunday's 37-30 win over the Steelers was “one of my favorites since I've been here.” Despite being without receiver Ja'Marr Chase and losing running back Joe Mixon to a concussion, the Bengals took control in the second half. The third-year quarterback liked how it went down. There were scoring drives of 92 and 93 yards. Backup running back Samaje Perine caught three touchdown passes, and Trenton Irwin, who was promoted from the practice s

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”

  • Sidney Crosby encouraged Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki to learn French

    Sidney Crosby gave Nick Suzuki some captain-to-captain advice in Las Vegas.

  • Eberle scores in OT, Kraken beat Kings 3-2 for 7th win in 9

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle scored at 2:23 of overtime to lift the Seattle Kraken to a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night. Jared McCann and Daniel Sprong also scored for Seattle, which has played in three straight overtime games —winning the last two. Martin Jones had 27 saves to help the Kraken improve to 7-1-1 in their last nine games. Phillip Danault and Trevor Moore scored for the Kings, and Cal Peterson stopped 25 shots. Midway through the extra period, Eberle led a 2-on-

  • Schultz scores 2, leads Kraken to 3-2 OT win over Rangers

    SEATTLE (AP) — Justin Schultz scored his second goal of the game at 3:39 in overtime and the Seattle Kraken snapped a two-game skid with a 3-2 win over the New York Rangers on Thursday night. It was the first multi-goal game for Schultz, who is in his 12th NHL season. The 32-year-old defenseman has three goals this season. Jared McCann also scored for Seattle. Martin Jones had 28 saves. Mika Zibanejad and Vincent Trocheck scored for the Rangers. Igor Shesterkin finished with 29 saves. After a sc

  • Gauthier, Shesterkin lead Rangers to 2-1 win over Sharks

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Julien Gauthier broke a scoreless tie late in the third period and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 Saturday night. Adam Fox also scored and Igor Shesterkin had 21 saves to help the Rangers win for the third time in five games (3-1-1). “Obviously it was an important goal today,” Gauthier said. “It was nice to get it going. ... We’re building some good chemistry and it was just nice to get rewarded.” Logan Couture scored for San Jose with 17 seconds left t

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • Connor Bedard buries another absurd goal, a whole 10 seconds into the game

    The likely top pick in the 2023 NHL draft wasted no time adding another sensational clip to his growing highlight reel on Thursday.

  • Falcons look to fill huge hole with Pitts on injured reserve

    ATLANTA (AP) — The loss of star tight end Kyle Pitts for any extended period is going to be hard on the Atlanta Falcons. Pitts, who went down with a knee injury in the third quarter of Sunday’s 27-24 win over the Chicago Bears, isn’t just a threat in the passing game. Pitts also plays a key role in blocking for the team’s run-first offense. The Falcons (5-6) will turn to MyCole Pruitt to fill the role this weekend at Washington (6-5), but he’s no match for the athleticism of Pitts, the No. 4 ove

  • 'Oopsie': Nick Nurse on final play vs. Hawks

    Head coach Nick Nurse discusses his son forgetting about the Raptors' 2019 parade, what happened on the final play in the overtime loss to the Hawks and the team's 3-point shooting.

  • Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 29 points and 10 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 21 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Hawks. Young hit a pair of free throws with 59 seconds to go in regulation, giving the Hawks their first lead since midway through the third quart

  • Judge wins AL MVP in runaway; Goldschmidt takes NL prize

    NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees won the American League MVP award on Thursday night, and St. Louis Cardinals slugger Paul Goldschmidt took the NL prize. After hitting 62 home runs this season to break the AL record, Judge easily beat out Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani in an MVP race some thought might be close. The 6-foot-7 outfielder received 28 of 30 first-place votes and two seconds for 410 points from a Baseball Writers’ Association of America panel. Ohta

  • At 1-8-1, Texans try to shake worst loss yet vs Washington

    HOUSTON (AP) — Davis Mills threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown on Houston’s second offensive play, setting the tone for the terrible Texans’ worst game of the season in a loss to Washington. The Texans (1-8-1) were behind 20-0 at halftime before falling to the Commanders 23-10 for their fifth straight loss. “We were never in the game,” coach Lovie Smith said. “There’s total disappointment." Houston had five yards of offense at halftime, lowest in franchise history. The team’s

  • Is 1000-game Evgeni Malkin underrated?

    Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1000th NHL game as the Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks but is the Russian underrated in the pantheon of hockey greats?

  • Jets face questions on offense after anemic effort vs. Pats

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Zach Wilson and the New York Jets had a chance to leave Gillette Stadium in first place in the AFC East. Instead, they slid to the bottom of the division with another disappointing loss to the New England Patriots. New York’s inability to finish drives on offense proved costly on the scoreboard and the playoff picture as New England beat the Jets for the 14th straight time with a 10-3 victory Sunday. Rookie Marcus Jones' 84-yard punt return for a touchdown ruined a solid

  • Connor Howe, Isabelle Weidemann win speed skating gold, silver in the Netherlands

    Canadian speed skaters won a pair a medals at the World Cup event in Heerenveen, Netherlands, on Sunday as Connor Howe took the gold in the men's 1,500 metres and Isabelle Weidemann won silver in the women's 3,000. The 22-year-old Howe, of Canmore, Alta., skated to a time of one minute, 43.38 seconds, 0.26 ahead of Dutch world record holder Kjeld Nuis, and 0.45 ahead of bronze medallist Thomas Krol. Fellow Canadians Tyson Langelaar (1:45.82) and Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu (1:45.98) finished 18th a

  • Titans offensive coordinator arrested for speeding, DUI

    FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing is free on bond after he was arrested on charges of speeding and driving under the influence early Friday morning. Downing was released from the Williamson County Jail just before 7 a.m. CST on $2,500 bond after being booked into the jail at 4:39 a.m. The Tennessee Highway Patrol pulled over Downing hours after the Titans beat the Packers 27-17 in Green Bay on Thursday night. Downing's offense turned in its best performan

  • Bergeron gets 1,000th point, streaking Bruins beat Lightning

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Patrice Bergeron got his 1,000th career point with a second-period assist and the Boston Bruins beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-3 Monday night for their seventh straight win. Bergeron became the fourth Boston player and 94th in NHL history to reach the milestone with the second assist on Brad Marchand’s goal at 15:08 that gave the Bruins a 4-1 lead. Marchand immediately pointed at Bergeron after scoring his goal and the Boston bench emptied to celebrate with the 37-year-old cen

  • Kraken assign top prospect Shane Wright to the AHL

    The Seattle Kraken have finally decided to send Shane Wright down to the minors after the 2022 fourth overall pick's poor start to the season.