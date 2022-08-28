Partner Track star Dominic Sherwood on playing an f-boy and that season 1 finale twist

Alamin Yohannes
·5 min read
Partner Track star Dominic Sherwood on playing an f-boy and that season 1 finale twist

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Partner Track season 1.

Jeff Murphy (Dominic Sherwood), what did you do?!

Ingrid Yun (Arden Cho) had a lot working against her while fighting for partner at her firm, but she never saw Jeff's betrayal coming. In the Partner Track season 1 finale, Ingrid makes a big successful move to get back into her firm and change it for the better — all with her loving boyfriend, Jeff, by her side. But in the final moment of the season, Marty Adler (Matthew Rauch), the boss forced to capitulate to Ingrid's return to the firm (and a few of her own demands), informs her that she didn't make partner after all her hard work because Jeff told the partners that Ingrid got arrested, which they didn't know.

We spoke to Sherwood about Jeff's betrayal, when he found out about the shocking ending, and what he hopes to tackle about his cutthroat lawyer character next.

Partner Track
Partner Track

Vanessa Clifton/Netflix

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: What was your reaction when you learned about what Jeff did and how we'd find out?

DOMINIC SHERWOOD: I knew about this pretty early on. Georgia [Lee, co-showrunner] held my hand through it and said, "although there is this blossoming romance for this character, this is what happens." As a performer trying to get into Jeff's headspace, it's always in the back of my head that I know how far he's willing to go to achieve this goal. It's that tricky balance of, how he does this sort of unforgivable thing, but his motivations have always been his family, and his sisters especially, and not wanting to return to a place of poverty. We're doing this interview pre-show launch, so it'll be interesting to see how people react to it.

Thinking about what happens from the moment he's shocked when Ingrid isn't named partner to the end when we learn what he did, how do you think that final shock shifts what comes before it? 

What we were told over and over again is these aren't manipulative feelings in episodes 9 and 10. Ingrid and Jeff are very much falling in love with each other, but Jeff does have, as you mention quite rightly, this morbid secret. Unfortunately, the resolution of that will be, fingers crossed, a season 2 deal.

Partner Track
Partner Track

Vanessa Clifton/Netflix

Considering it in the workplace context, Jeff is impressed with Ingrid's big move at the end. What do you think he thinks of her as a lawyer? 

That's so interesting. From minute one, Jeff is very impressed with how Ingrid does business, even in their first scene together. I don't say anything in that scene, and most of my coverage is looking up at her, and he genuinely means what he says when he comes out as much as he's winking and smiling. Jeff says, "I can see who the real competition is," and means that. He's very aware that she's an exceptionally talented, smart, and brave young woman. Also, Jeff is under no illusions of how much harder she's had to work than him to get where she is and that in itself makes the betrayal worse at the end.

The final moment packs a punch because Jeff and Ingrid are in such a wonderful place before that. What was developing that dynamic with Arden like for you?

Arden works really hard. Adam Brooks directed the final block, which is episodes 9 and 10. He worked with us pretty extensively on how we were going to develop the relationship and how a genuine love had formed between these two people. The trick was trying to find the nuance of making it seem genuine, and I give all of the credit to Arden and Adam because they did a lot of the work. The three of us worked together quite extensively to make that work.

Tyler and Rachel declare Jeff a f---boy at the beginning, and then we see this wonderful relationship he develops with Ingrid. Taking everything into consideration, what kind of person do you think Jeff is?

This is the million-dollar question when it comes to Jeff. He has these two sides to him: this damaged little boy who just wanted a father in his life and this crazy manipulative version who we see right at the beginning of the season. He is willing to use charm and charisma to push people aside to climb a ladder, so that's a tricky question. What's cool about how Georgia put this character together, especially at the beginning when I was first reading the scripts, is finding the balance between those two people in Jeff's head because he's both the manipulator and the slightly more sensitive, broken guy — not justifying any of his actions, especially at the end.

What's quite cool about the characters is that the audience will have different opinions. It's almost like reading a book, putting together these bits of action and clues about them. Everyone will have a slightly different opinion based on how much they connected with Ingrid, whether they agreed with Tyler and Rachel at the beginning or connected with Jeff. Maybe it sparks an interesting conversation about who he is and why he is the way he is.

Looking forward to a potential second season, what are you interested in exploring with Jeff?

There are a bunch of things I would like to explore about Jeff. His past is a big one; his dad is gone, and he talks about his mother in the past tense quite a lot, so I would like to find out what happened to them. I want to know what's going on and where his sisters are. That would be a big one for me, to develop a little more understanding of who he is.

This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

Partner Track season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.

Check out our daily must-see picks — plus news, celeb interviews, trivia, and more — on EW's What to Watch podcast.

Related content:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ohtani, Angels blank frustrated Blue Jays 2-0

    TORONTO — Shohei Ohtani refused to allow the good vibrations from the 30th reunion of the 1992 World Series champion Toronto Blue Jays to mushroom to the current club on Saturday. The Los Angeles Angels ace starter surrendered only two hits, striking out nine with only one walk in a masterful season-high 109-pitch, seven-inning performance for a 2-0 victory. Ohtani versus Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah, plus the reunion, provided quite the atmosphere. Joe Carter, Dave Winfield, Dave Stieb, manager Ci

  • Scheffler starts with Tour Championship lead and expands it

    ATLANTA (AP) — Masters champion Scottie Scheffler might have had a roller coaster of an opening round Thursday at the Tour Championship if only he had been paying attention to the scoreboards. Scheffler started with a two-shot lead as the No. 1 seed in the FedEx Cup. He led by as many as six shots on the front nine. Then his lead was down to two. And when he finished with three straight birdies for a 5-under 65, he was five strokes ahead of Xander Schauffele. “I didn't know any of that," he said

  • Argonauts, Ticats set to square off for third time in four weeks

    TORONTO — Following a one-week hiatus, linebacker Henoc Muamba and the Toronto Argonauts will again square off against their arch rivals. Toronto (4-5) hosts the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3-7) at BMO Field on Friday night before the two teams meet again at Tim Hortons Field on Sept. 5 in their annual Labour Day showdown. The Argos and Ticats opened a two-game series three weeks ago, with the home team winning each contest. And although the games are important to both teams, Muamba said it's not as if

  • Canada drops all three games at L.A. Rugby Sevens

    LOS ANGELES — So much for a happy Hollywood ending. Canada dropped all three of its Group B round robin games on Saturday in the World Rugby L.A. Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park. Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S. Against New Zealand, Canada got one try from Alex Russell in the fourth minute, two minutes after Moses Leo gave New Zealand the lead on his try. Canada trailed 12-5

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet

  • South Korea's An and Choi share lead at CP Women's Open as Canada's Henderson fades

    OTTAWA — Two former teammates are tied atop the leaderboard at the CP Women's Open, vying for their first wins on the LPGA Tour. South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi and Narin An are tied at 16-under overall after three rounds at the Canadian women's golf championship. They played together last month at the Dow Great Lakes Invitational and have known each other for more than five years after playing against each other in Asia. "It was only about a month ago that we played on the same team and played well,

  • Edmonton muggles competing for 2022 quidditch title in Mill Woods Park

    Veteran and rookie quidditch players across Edmonton are preparing to mount broomsticks, as they vie for a citywide title Saturday. The annual Edmonton Quidditch Cup, a tournament that runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Mill Woods Park, will feature national-level athletes as well as entry-level competitors who may have never played a match before. "It's so fun," said Jasper Whitby, a quidditch player and vice-president of the Edmonton Aurors. "I'm so excited to play quidditch again." Quidditch, the

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I

  • Mike Babcock resigns as coach of University of Saskatchewan hockey team

    SASKATOON — Former Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock has resigned as coach of the University of Saskatchewan's men's hockey team after just one season at the helm. The Saskatchewan Huskies announced Thursday that Brandin Cote, who served as an associate coach under Babcock last year, has been named team's new interim head coach. Babcock joined the Huskies on a full-time volunteer basis in February of 2021 after spending 17 seasons in the NHL, including guiding the Detroit Red Wings to the S

  • Sarah Fillier strikes twice, Canada downs Swiss 4-1 in women's world hockey

    HERNING, Denmark — Sarah Fillier thought about it for an instant, but made her Plan B work instead. Canada's youngest player at the women's world hockey championship scored twice in Saturday's 4-1 win over Switzerland in Herning's Kvik Hockey Arena. The 22-year-old from Georgetown, Ont., spotted Canada a 2-0 lead by the second period, but there was a tantalizing moment in the seconds before her first goal of the game. Behind Switzerland's net, Fillier briefly contemplated lifting the puck on the

  • Maier gets nod ahead of veteran Bo Levi Mitchell for Calgary Stampeders

    WINNIPEG — This game will be different for Jake Maier right from the start, but he’s trying not to think about it that way. The Calgary Stampeders’ second-year backup quarterback will get the start in Winnipeg Thursday against the 9-1 Blue Bombers with healthy veteran Bo Levi Mitchell still on the depth chart. Maier said head coach Dave Dickenson gave him the news without making it a big deal. “It’s business as usual,” Maier said. “It wasn’t this super, drawn-out dramatic thing by any means. “He

  • Whitecaps' playoff drive hits big pothole in 3-0 loss to Nashville

    VANCOUVER — Losing 3-0 to Nashville SC was bad, but it was how the Vancouver Whitecaps lost that caused head coach Vanni Sartini’s blood to boil. Sartini called the defeat unacceptable. He said his team stopped playing after conceding the first goal and they owed the Whitecaps fans an apology. The loss, with six games remaining, makes the Whitecaps goal of earning a Major League Soccer playoff berth even more of an uphill climb. “It’s a shame what we did today in a game that is so important for

  • Phil Kessel agrees to one-year, $1.5 million deal with Golden Knights

    Forward Phil Kessel has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

  • Mihailovic 'happy to continue season' with CF Montréal ahead of AZ Alkmaar transfer

    MONTREAL — When news broke that CF Montréal star Djordje Mihailovic would be moving to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, there was very little surprise he was moving on. The transfer was officially announced on Wednesday after months of speculation on Mihailovic’s future linking him to many clubs, including Premier League team Leeds United. While he always seemed destined for a move to and has not minced words about his European ambitions, his Major League Soccer club saw to it that he would be able to pla

  • This Ontario man's flag was raised at an Olympic protest in 1976. It's now in Ukraine as a symbol of defiance

    From Montreal to Ukraine by way of northern Ontario, a flag used in an anti-Russian protest at the 1976 Olympics is being used again as a symbol of resistance, this time for Day of the National Flag celebrations in Ukraine. Danylo Myhal, who was born and raised in the Thunder Bay area and lives in the nearby small town of Lappe, has roots in Ukraine and has had the flag since 1972. But it was four years later that the flag, and Myhal himself, found themselves on the international stage, during a

  • Nazem Kadri celebrates Stanley Cup win with the London Muslim community that always backed him

    Nazem Kadri walked out the front doors of the London Muslim Mosque on Saturday and hoisted the Stanley Cup as he celebrated winning hockey's highest trophy with his hometown community. The 31-year-old won the Cup in June as a member of the Colorado Avalanche and is believed to be the first member of his faith to become an NHL champion. On Saturday, Kadri made a point of including the Muslim community in the celebration, telling the crowd gathered at the mosque they were essential to his developm

  • CF Montréal heads to Chicago looking to extend three-game road winning streak

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal's form on the road battle is a major reason why the Major League Soccer club is battling for top spot in the Eastern Conference. With identical 7-4-2 records both at home and away, Montreal has established itself a consistent performer regardless of where it plays. That kind of consistency will be crucial as Montreal (14-8-4) heads to Soldier Field to take on Chicago Fire (8-12-6) Saturday evening. Montreal heads to Chicago on a seven-game unbeaten run (5-0-2) and a three-

  • Scheffler clings to 1-shot lead as Tour Championship delayed

    ATLANTA (AP) — Justin Thomas was a tap-in away from polishing off a 7-under 63. And then the horn sounded Saturday signaling a stop in play because of storms near the Tour Championship. He had to wait until Sunday to not only finish, but to figure out where it left him in pursuit of the FedEx Cup and its $18 million prize. Scottie Scheffler was still in the lead, barely. Xander Schauffele was still on his heels, even tying him ever so briefly. They were on the 13th hole and among 10 players who

  • CP Women's Open hopefully a boost to struggling Ottawa tourism

    OTTAWA — Golf phenom Brooke Henderson may be what Ottawa's tourism industry needs to revitalize its flagging numbers. Henderson, from nearby Smiths Falls, Ont., is the star attraction at this week's CP Women's Open at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. The most successful professional golfer in Canadian history, Henderson hopes that the LPGA Tour event can help the tourism sector in the nation's capital recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Hopefully just lots and lots of people come out a

  • Quarterbacks O'Connor, Fajardo in the spotlight as Riders visit Lions

    VANCOUVER — Three months after Nathan Rourke silenced skeptics with a breakout start to the season, the B.C. Lions will have another Canadian quarterback under centre when they host the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. But Lions head coach Rick Campbell isn't expecting lightning to strike twice. Michael O’Connor will make his first career start in place of the injured Rourke as the Lions (8-1) look to stretch their winning streak to six games. While Campbell is keen to see what the pivot from